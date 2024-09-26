Mel Gibson has given the latest update on his sequel to The Passion of the Christ, entitled Resurrection and, while he admits that there are issues getting any project off the ground, he has confirmed that he plans to direct the film. Gibson told ComicBook. "I mean, there's various obstacles to getting any film up on its feet, and not just budgetary, but there's like, there's 1,000,001 reasons why something goes and why it doesn't. So it's really kind of a crapshoot at this point what goes first and which comes first, whether it's the chicken or the egg."

How Close is 'The Passion: Resurrection' to Happening?

Last week, it was reported by the Italian news agency Italpress that Gibson was in Europe on prep business for the film. At the time of the reporting, Gibson was said to be in Malta with a production team, scouting potential filming locations for Resurrection. The visit was part of a five-day trip that was said to involve meetings with government officials on the Mediterranean island, which has also recently hosted some blockbuster filmmaking in the form of Ridley Scott's Gladiator II, with the island standing in for Rome and other parts of Italy for the sequel which will be released in a couple of months.

The film's script has seen numerous revisions over the years, with Gibson and co-writer Randall Wallace—who received an Oscar nomination for Braveheart—reportedly writing at least six drafts. In April, Wallace confirmed that the screenplay was finally finished. While details about the sequel's direction remain secret, it's been suggested that the film will adopt a more spiritual and metaphysical tone than the original.

In a 2022 interview, Gibson provided insight into the tone behind the film, and revealed it was a bit more science fiction.

"It’s not a linear narrative... you have to juxtapose the central event that I’m trying to tell with everything else around it in the future, in the past, and in other realms, and that’s kind of getting a little sci-fi out there. It’s a big story. It’s a difficult concept, and it has taken me a long time to focus and find a way to tell that story in a way that really delivers."

Gibson even went so far as to call the project an "acid trip," which has sparked some online discourse that the sequel might focus on supernatural themes. The original film rather superbly combined mystical elements with a brutal and agonising depiction of the crucifixion, drawing heavily from Catholic imagery and traditions. ScreenRant suggested that the sequel could explore the "Harrowing of Hell," a Catholic belief about Christ's descent into Hell to redeem souls during the days following his crucifixion.

