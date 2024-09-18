After years of development, it appears Oscar-winning filmmaker Mel Gibson is gearing up for the production of The Passion of the Christ: Resurrection, the highly anticipated sequel to his groundbreaking 2004 film, The Passion of the Christ about the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ. Jim Caviezel (Person of Interest) has confirmed his return as Jesus in the sequel, with filming expected to begin as early as next year.

According to the Italian news agency Italpress, Gibson is currently in Malta with a production team, scouting potential filming locations for Resurrection. The visit is part of a five-day trip that will involve meetings with government officials on the Mediterranean island. The sequel is expected to begin production in early 2025, following Gibson's promotional tour for his upcoming action thriller Flight Risk, which is set to premiere in January.

The film’s script has undergone extensive revisions over the years, with Gibson and co-writer Randall Wallace—who earned an Oscar nomination for Braveheart—reportedly penning at least six drafts. Wallace confirmed in April that the screenplay had finally been completed. Details about the direction of the sequel remain under wraps, but it has been hinted that the film will take on a more spiritual and metaphysical approach compared to the original.

What Will 'The Passion of the Christ: Resurrection' Be About?

In a 2022 interview, Gibson provided insight into the ambitious nature of Resurrection, stating:

"It’s not a linear narrative... you have to juxtapose the central event that I’m trying to tell with everything else around it in the future, in the past, and in other realms, and that’s kind of getting a little sci-fi out there. It’s a big story. It’s a difficult concept, and it has taken me a long time to focus and find a way to tell that story in a way that really delivers."

Gibson went as far as to describe the project as an "acid trip," fueling online speculation that the sequel will have a supernatural focus. The original film expertly blended otherworldly elements with the harrowing portrayal of the crucifixion, drawing heavily from Catholic imagery and traditions. ScreenRant speculated that the new film could explore the "Harrowing of Hell," a Catholic tradition regarding Christ's descent into Hell to redeem souls during the days following his crucifixion.

Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on The Passion of the Christ: Resurrection and the second coming of Jim Caviezel's Jesus Christ on the big screen.