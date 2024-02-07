The Big Picture Special screening of Celine Song's debut film "Past Lives" at Landmark Theatre Sunset on Feb 12, followed by Q&A with the director. Don't miss out!

"Past Lives" nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars. A quiet, thoughtful exploration of love and destiny.

Limited seating available. Get your tickets now to see this Oscar contender on the big screen.

Collider’s next FYC team-up with Landmark Theatres will give moviegoers a chance to see one of this year’s Best Feature Film contenders up on the big screen again before the Oscars. We are thrilled to announce a special screening of Celine Song’s astonishing feature film debut, A24's Past Lives, followed by an exclusive Q&A with the first-time feature director. Check out the full details below.

Inspired by her own experiences, writer-director Song’s thoughtful romantic drama also earned a nomination for Best Original Screenplay, alongside Maestro, Anatomy of a Fall, The Holdovers, and May December. The story explores the complicated relationship between Korean-American playwright, Nora (Greta Lee) and her childhood best friend, Hae Sung (Teo Yoo). Decades since Nora’s family immigrated to the US, Hae Sung has never forgotten the little girl he once knew, and when the two reconnect in person, Nora struggles with the connection she feels to him and her life and husband (John Magaro) in New York City. Past Lives is a quiet, thoughtful look at the paths we take in life and the concepts of love and destiny.

‘Past Lives’ Screening Details

If you’re in the Los Angeles area or have the means to get there, come join us on Monday, February 12 at the Landmark Theatre Sunset. Our screening will begin at 7 pm, with a Q&A to follow with writer-director, Celine Song. You don’t want to miss out on this opportunity to see this Academy Award nominee on the big screen again.

What Are the Other Best Feature Film Nominees?

Past Lives is in the running for one of the Academy’s most prestigious awards of the night: Best Picture. Of all the films in 2023, Song’s debut made the top 10 candidates, alongside fellow first-time filmmaker, Cord Jefferson’s American Fiction, Anatomy of a Fall (Justine Triet), Barbie (Greta Gerwig), The Holdovers (Alexander Payne), Killers of the Flower Moon (Martin Scorsese), Maestro (Bradley Cooper), Oppenheimer (Christopher Nolan), Poor Things (Yorgos Lanthimos), and The Zone of Interest (Jonathan Glazer).

How to Get Tickets for ‘Past Lives’

To purchase tickets for this event, hit this link. Seating is limited, so don’t miss out on this special opportunity to catch an Oscar contender on the big screen, followed by a conversation with the director.

For more from our FYC series, be sure to check out our other screenings for The Teachers’ Lounge, Perfect Days, and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Stay tuned to Collider for even more special events leading up to the Oscars on March 10.