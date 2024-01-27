The Big Picture The actors in Past Lives delivered subtle and nuanced performances that defined the atmosphere of the film.

The Academy Awards tend to favor larger, pronounced acting performances, which explains why the actors of Past Lives were overlooked.

The absence of nominations for the actors of Past Lives reflects a troubling trend of the Oscars ignoring actors of Asian descent.

There’s no way for the Academy Awards to recognize everyone from a year of cinema at one ceremony. Inevitably, with only a finite number of slots around, somebody’s going to be left off the nominees list. However, even with this inescapable facet of reality firmly established, it was still disappointing that Celine Song’s masterpiece Past Lives didn’t secure more Oscar love. Garnering a nomination for Best Picture, the only other category at the 96th Academy Awards that Past Lives had a presence in was Best Original Screenplay. Two mighty and worthy nods, but how come none of the film’s actors managed to get recognition? Greta Lee, Teo Yoo, and John Magaro were all integral to the feature’s success, yet were snubbed by the Academy.

An intimate romantic drama like Past Lives takes many components to work properly, but this genre is especially reliant on actors to make this material work. After all, the souls on-screen need to be believable in their chemistry with one another to sell the complicated relationship Song had concocted. What good is a movie about childhood sweethearts reuniting years later as adults if you can’t buy the performances of those characters? The cast of Past Lives did that and then some, in the process becoming critical ingredients to one of 2023’s greatest artistic triumphs. Yet these performers were done dirty by the Academy Awards, which refused to acknowledge any of their achievements.

Past Lives 9 10 Nora and Hae Sung, two deeply connected childhood friends, are wrested apart after Nora's family emigrates from South Korea. Twenty years later, they are reunited for one fateful week as they confront notions of love and destiny. Director Celine Song Cast Greta Lee , John Magaro , Teo Yoo , Moon Seung-ah Runtime 106 minutes Main Genre Drama Writers Celine Song

The Actors of 'Past Lives' Were Quietly Devastating While the Academy Prefers Pronounced Acting

The greatest details of the performances of Past Lives are found in the subtleties. There’s this little shift Lee does with her head after she depicts Nora saying “That's just something Koreans say to seduce someone” to John Magaro's Arthur, for instance, that beautifully conveys a subtly playful quality about her character. Lee perfectly captures how Nora is using the tiniest pieces of body language to hammer home to this guy her interest in him. Meanwhile, a scene where the camera spins around Teo Yoo's Hae Sung after he’s told by Nora that they should stop seeing each other virtually proves so devastating because of Yoo’s restrained physicality. This man’s so blown back by the thought of losing a person he’s just reconnected with that his woe only comes through in brief cracks on his surface.

These kinds of unforgettably intimate pieces of acting define the atmosphere of Past Lives, which begs audiences to watch closely from its very first scene. Said scene concerns an unseen pair of people speculating on the specific dynamic of the film’s trio of lead characters (Nora, Sung, and Arthur), who are just out of earshot sitting at a bar. With this sequence (which concludes with a slow zoom-in on the face of Nora), Celine Song implores audiences to gaze upon these three people, observe their tiniest details, and discover the fully dimensional human beings removed from the late-night speculation of random strangers. Lee, Yoo, and Magaro reward attentive viewers with their endlessly detailed performances, rich with lived-in experiences and realistically nuanced emotions.

Such exquisitely small elements in the lead performances of Past Lives are a microcosm of the default acting style of the entire movie. They also, unfortunately, reflect why this movie’s actors were never going to get Oscar love. The Academy tends to favor actors who give larger, oversized performances. This doesn’t mean that such pronounced turns are inherently bad, as the Oscars often recognize incredible slices of acting that are largely maximalist, like J.K. Simmons in Whiplash. However, typically, the way to get a performance on the Academy’s radar is to go big in your acting choices and to inhabit a real historical/artistic figure.

Across all 20 of the actors nominated at the 96th Academy Awards, exactly half of them were recognized for portraying real-world historical figures. Such roles gave performers a chance to deliver extremely pronounced turns as historical figures Academy voters were immediately familiar with, like Leonard Bernstein. Meanwhile, massive studios like Netflix were behind many of those biopic performances. These outfits have endless piles of money that give the actors behind these performances lots of resources to put themselves in front of Oscar nominee voters. Meanwhile, Past Lives focused on original people that sprung from the mind of Celine Song, while the feature had its Oscar campaigning handled by A24, which has more limited financial resources compared to, say, Netflix. It was always going to be an uphill climb to get the Past Lives performances into Oscar-nominated territory.

The 'Past Lives' Snubs Play Into Some Troubling Historical Oscar Trends

What also makes the snub of Past Lives in the acting categories enraging is how it continues an unfortunate precedent of works starring actors of Asian descent getting ignored in the Oscar acting categories. True, Everything Everywhere All at Once and Minari were both nominated and won acting Oscars — but they’re the exception, not the norm. 92 ceremonies of almost completely excluding actors of Asian descent don't get erased just because of a few wins, nor do those victories suddenly remove the Academy Awards from the American film industry’s history of erasing performers from this marginalized community. For proof of this historic erasure, just look at how two of the only three Best Pictures winners of the 21st century that didn’t get any acting nominations were Slumdog Millionaire and Parasite. These two features were comprised entirely of actors of varying Asian descents (ironically, the third is the all-Caucasian feature The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King). The Academy dubbed Millionaire and Parasite worthy of being the absolute best movies of the year, yet none of the actors in those movies got Oscar nominations. Even something as universally despised as Crash got a Best Supporting Actor nomination for Matt Dillon!

Similarly, 21st-century Best Picture nominees with entirely AAPI casts like Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, Drive My Car, and Life of Pi were all snubbed for acting awards despite being counted as among the very best movies of the year. Titles like Drive My Car were even given simultaneous Best Director nods. Even when it comes to performances from features that aren't nominated for Best Picture, it's rare to find actors of Asian descent nominated. Again, yes, the Academy has been slightly improving in recent years with recognition for actors like Hong Chau, Ke Huy Quan, Steven Yeun, and Michelle Yeoh (among a handful of others) but that doesn’t come anywhere close to pardoning the longstanding erasure of performers of Asian descent in the Oscar acting categories. The absence of nods for the two leads of Past Lives, as well as the devastating work from Charles Melton in May December, suggests that the Academy hasn’t rid itself of this systemic erasure.

The absence of any actors nominated for Past Lives is also strange simply because it leaves this Celine Song film with only two total Oscar nods including Best Picture. It’s always a peculiar and rare sight to see a motion picture only get two Oscar nominations when it’s also deemed one of the best movies of the year by the Academy. The last Best Picture nominees to get only two Oscar nominations total since the category expanded past five nominees were The Post (at the 90th Academy Awards), Selma (at the 87th Academy Awards), Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close (at the 84th Academy Awards), and the triple-whammy of Invictus, The Blind Side, and A Serious Man (all at the 82nd Academy Awards).

Something peculiar about nearly all those films? Save for Selma and A Serious Man, the only other nomination secured by those oddball Best Picture nominees was an acting nomination. You usually need a lot of support from a slew of different crafts and nominations to get into Best Picture. If you don’t have momentum in the technical categories, a big eye-catching performance from a legendary performer (like Morgan Freeman in Invictus or Max von Sydow in Incredibly Close) can put a smaller title over the top with Best Pictures voters. This is how titles ranging from Invictus to Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close managed to get the acting Oscar nods Past Lives (which was largely comprised of younger performers who had no real history with Oscar season before) was wrongfully denied. The lack of other modern Best Picture nominees that got so few further nominations and were entirely shut out of the acting categories only accentuates the underlying frustration with the Past Lives snubs.

“Past Lives” Is Bigger Than the Oscars…But Nominations Still Would’ve Been Nice

One of the best scenes of 2023 took place in a regular couple’s bed at night. Around halfway through Past Lives, Nora and Arthur are talking about their relationship in the wake of the former character reuniting with Hae Sung. Song's delicate screenplay and masterfully restrained filmmaking provide the perfect bedrock for Lee and Magaro to build something special in this scene. Magaro’s delivery of lines like “You make my world so much bigger and I'm wondering if I do the same for you?” is so perfect, he’s got just the right mixture of vulnerability and genuine love for his partner in those softly spoken words.

Meanwhile, Lee’s pragmatic affection in this nighttime scene is a wonder to behold. It’s such a unique manifestation of what it means to love someone. “This is where I ended up,” Nora says about being with Arthur and not Sung, a sentence Lee says in a manner that doesn’t come off as reductive. Instead, she’s observing how life takes us to unexpected places. We never go down the roads we expect. We never bond with the people we’d imagine we would. We might end up in the last bed we ever imagined we’d sleep in. There’s a firm acceptance of reality in Lee’s measured performance here that makes for a transfixing contrast to Magaro’s acting resting on the quality of being deeply concerned. These two actors create compellingly opposing personalities through minimalistic means in this intimate sequence while also sharing a rapport that makes it obvious why Moon and Arthur are together as a couple. This kind of acting doesn’t need an Oscar nomination to be valid or amazing. Greta Lee, Teo Yoo, and John Magaro’s extraordinary work in Past Lives will continue to dazzle and influence people for years to come. History is riddled with iconic performances that were never recognized by the Academy (just look at the horror genre).

it would’ve been amazing to see such performances recognized at the 96th Academy Awards on many levels, including how such nods would’ve given Past Lives more of a presence beyond two categories at this ceremony. Plus, seeing performers like Lee and Yoo make their way into the leading acting categories would’ve helped further correct the insulting lack of performers of Asian descent in the Best Actor and Best Actress sections of the Oscars. Unfortunately, the Academy Awards adhered to old standards and trends of erasure in ignoring the actors of Past Lives.

