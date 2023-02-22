A24 has unveiled the first trailer for Past Lives, the highly-anticipated feature directorial debut of Korean-Canadian filmmaker Celine Song. Past Lives got reviews after premiering at the Sundance Film Festival, and the first trailer reveals the story that moved critics from all around the word.

Past Lives follows the story of Nora (Greta Lee) and Hae Sung (Teo Yoo), childhood sweethearts whose dreams of growing old together are shattered when one of the girls leaves South Korea and moves to the United States. Nora has built a different life in the US, marrying a handsome man and rediscovering love. However, the resurgence of Hae Sung in Nora’s life will force her to question if humans are strong enough to fight destiny.

After her painful separation during their childhood, Nora moved on with her life. But as the trailer shows us, Hae Sung has never forgotten the love of his life. So, twenty years after Nora’s departure to the US, Hae Sung decides to track her down to see her one last time. But while Nora is happy in her marriage, the presence of Hae Sung will unlock old and powerful emotions.

RELATED: ‘Past Lives’ Review: Celine Song’s Tremendous Debut Is an Early Frontrunner for Best Film of the Year | Sundance 2023

The trailer doesn’t reveal what motivates Hae Sung to make the trip to the US and what will happen with the star-struck lovebirds. But it can already let audiences know why Past Lives holds a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score. The main cast is phenomenal, and Song’s story promises a deeply emotional exploration of lost love and human connection. Finally, the trailer reveals Song’s first movie will cross the barriers of time and space, jumping between South Korea and the US while telling a love story that spans decades.

Who Is Involved with Past Lives?

Besides directing Past Lives, Song also signs its script. A talented playwright, Song became worldwide famous after writing the first season of Prime Video’s Wheel of Time. The cast of Past Lives also includes John Magaro as Nora’s husband, Ji Hye Yoon, Choi Won-young, Min Young, and Jonica T. Gibbs.

Check out the movie’s trailer and synopsis below.