The Big Picture Past Lives is an emotionally devastating film that leaves its audiences breathless, making it a must-watch for fans of Celine Song's work.

The VOD release of Past Lives allows fans to explore Song's work at home, where they can fully experience the movie's emotional impact.

Nora's relationships with both Hae Sung and her husband Arthur create a compelling and complex narrative that makes the movie worth purchasing and watching multiple times.

Past Lives may be the movie you know as the ones your friends sobbed over in theaters or maybe you haven't even heard of it yet but your reasoning for not crying in public is now gone. Now fans of the Celine Song film can cry in the comfort of their own home! Past Lives snuck up on audiences and the A24 film gave us a look into the lives of Nora (Greta Lee) and Hae Sung (Teo Yoo) as they reunite after years part. Focusing first on their friendship as kids and going into their lives as adults after Nora moved to the United States as a child, it is a story of love and loss and one that really leaves its audiences breathless by the end.

Song's work is beautiful and seeing it in theaters was a magic experience, however the movie wasn't easy to see on the big screen and maybe you wanted to wait to see how it would emotionally devastate you at home. Because it really was talked about as a movie that would leave you just a sobbing wreck of a person. (From personal experience, that is exactly how the movie leaves you in the end.) The VOD release for Past Lives comes at an exciting time for fans to explore Song's work, and without remorse! A24 has made a deal with SAG meaning that its productions are good to promote. You have to love how A24 stays amazing.

With Past Lives though, it is currently available on the A24 App, Apple TV, Amazon, Google Play, Youtube Movies, Vudu, and XBox. You have to purchase the movie though (and you might want to so you can watch it whenever you want to just cry.) Past Lives is described as follows: "Nora and Hae Sung, two deeply connected childhood friends, are wrest apart after Nora’s family emigrates from South Korea. Two decades later, they are reunited in New York for one fateful week as they confront notions of destiny, love, and the choices that make a life, in this heartrending modern romance."

Image via A24

A Story of Love

Often when movies like Past Lives come along, you know who you are rooting for. What works about Song's film is that you are drawn to both of Nora's relationships at different points in her life and you understand the pull she has for both Hae Sung as well as her husband Arthur (John Magaro). Seeing her struggle and the pain of reuniting with someone you could have spent a life with is a lot and as we learn about Nora nd Hae Sung's feelings as kids mixed with them reuniting as adults and how that fares with Arthur's relationship to Nora, there is just so much to experience with Past Lives each time you watch it. So purchasing the movie now in order to experience the emotional rollercoaster so many of us went on with Song's work is honestly a great way to watch the movie.