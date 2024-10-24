There’s something inherently soothing about cooking shows as they tap into our love for food while offering us a vibrant kaleidoscope of diverse cultures, traditions, and flavors. As viewers, these kinds of shows provide more than just recipes for our comfort watches. The best of them bring stories to life through a unique blend of fresh ingredients, history, and humor into an unforgettable journey outside our kitchens. With more shows incorporating travel and culinary traditions as a form of self-care, with icons like Stanley Tucci and Padma Lakshmi, social media has worked to seamlessly fold in traditional storytelling to expand the beloved genre, as seen in Prime Video’s strikingly funny and smart original series The Pasta Queen starring Nadia Caterina Munno.

First rising to fame with millions of TikTok and Instagram followers, Munno wields her passion for Italian cuisine in the highly fun and energetic 13-part series produced by Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine. It's apropos to borrow Munno's signature word “gorgeous,” an expression often reflecting her enthusiasm for cooking and positive approach to life, since the show is as entertaining as it is mouthwatering.

‘The Pasta Queen’ Is a Refreshing Addition to the Travel Cooking Genre

Close

Unlike most travel cooking shows that find our favorite personalities visiting different regions around the world, The Pasta Queen dives deeper, offering an immersive journey through Italy’s rich food traditions. Best known for her vibrant social media presence, Munno brings her larger-than-life personality to the small screen, turning each episode into a sincere and warm love letter to Italian culture. The New York Times bestselling author breaks free from the constraints of TikTok’s two-minute videos and Instagram’s 1:1 grids, inviting viewers into an intimate, playful exploration of regional specialties across visually stunning settings.

Because of this, we're treated to some of the best recipes that take a little longer and genuinely engage with the beauty of every ingredient. It not only brings out a deeper appreciation for the foods we love most, but thanks to Munno's keen eye and attention to detail, viewers feel a lot more connected to these dishes. While a good number of travel cooking shows maintain a focus on the recipes, Munno integrates stories with cultural insights, highlighting the significance of food when connecting with different cultures.

In one instance, she takes the viewer to Italy, visiting regions like Puglia that hold a special place in her heart. As she zeroes in on Italian dishes, showcasing both traditional recipes and modern interpretations with a distinct flair, Munno also works to integrate life lessons through our common love of food. Between sayings like “haste makes waste” or “carpe diem,” there’s a strong emphasis on the valued connection between the places we source these meals from and their robust, rich ingredients. As each episode guides us through the whitewashed stone streets of Alberobello, the coastal treasures of Taranto, or her dreamy Florida home kitchen, Munno ushers in a new era of food television that works to bridge the gap between quick-hit digital charm and the depth of full-bodied, traditional TV storytelling.

Nadia Caterina Munno Is More Than Just “Gorgeous”

Image via Prime Video

Speaking to the home audience as if they were her personal friends, Munno brings a strong punch of personality and pleasantness to the series. The Pasta Queen’s charm lies not just in her laugh-out-loud moments, like using Beyoncé-style wind machines for comedic effect or giving us a quick lesson on Italian hand gestures, but in her genuine love for food, its culture, and its history. In so many ways, she strikes the perfect balance between informative and fun, a real entertainer who is dynamic in everything she does. Without ever taking herself too seriously, Munno offers culinary insights that never feel like she’s talking down to the viewer. Instead, she marries the joy of cooking, humor, and travel into a sharp celebration that welcomes everyone. She also has a delightful knack for storytelling. Through an infectious style and enthusiasm, she ensures every dish is not just a recipe but a shared memory that ties directly to her personal outlook. We see this in her interactions with her family, including her father, whom she takes to Italy, and her youngest daughter, Penelope, who helps in the kitchen from time to time.

Some of the funniest moments in The Pasta Queen occur when Munno reenacts historical events, like when she shares the story of the Assassin’s Spaghetti, a spicy charred pasta dish from southern Italy. While it might seem taboo to burn your pasta, the tale is made interesting through a playful staging of events that speaks volumes about her down-to-earth nature and the portrait of cooking she wants to illuminate. Moreover, we see so much of her heart in every recipe she cooks. Although her catchphrase “gorgeous” plays more to her celebration of food aesthetics with flavor profiles, colors, and textures, it evolves brilliantly throughout the series to equally become about the passion, creativity, and connections we build through cooking.

‘The Pasta Queen’ Thrives Through Beautiful Visuals

With travel cooking shows dominating the food genre and elevating the usual network TV fare, there’s something about The Pasta Queen that sincerely resonates as Munno sets up an escapist tableau. Each episode feels like a scenic journey through some of Italy’s most picturesque towns, giving viewers at home a refreshingly immersive experience. A sophisticated production style utilizes medium shots and close-ups to truly accentuate Munno's feelings; whether it’s a taste test of a dish she's just created or the breathtaking scenery of Puglia, the series features a luxurious cinematic quality thanks to well-shot visuals, coloring, and smartly-paced time-lapse sequences. It’s this theatrical marker that truly captures our attention.

Because of Munno’s use of mottos and proverbs to anchor the series and the dishes she creates, there’s a strong narrative arc that genuinely keeps the viewer engaged too. Some might assume these kinds of shows can’t create that, but the Prime Video series maintains a steady rhythm through devices that sharpen our attention. As a series that also educates viewers, her use of Pop-Up Video-style facts creates a dynamism that not only simplifies our understanding but maintains an interactive layer that allows viewers to feel more involved.

Taking viewers on a trip filled with food, history, and a lot of personality, The Pasta Queen is a must-see show for those who love a good cooking escape. Sharply paced and arresting in production design that makes the most of its feasts and surroundings as an absorbing visual medium, The Pasta Queen highlights some of the best dishes in a way that enhances viewers' senses. With Munno’s natural charisma and approachable personality, the Prime Video series feels like a warm conversation with the infectious chef, drawing us in with a show that deepens our love for the genre and, of course, our favorite carb.

The Pasta Queen streams on Prime Video in the U.S.

8 10 The Pasta Queen (2024) REVIEW The TikTok star's new Prime Video series is a vibrant, flavorful journey worth savoring. Pros Nadia Caterina Munno's humor and warmth make the show feel engaging and approachable.

Stunning Italian landscapes and well-shot food visuals elevate the series beyond standard cooking shows.

The show balances entertaining moments with meaningful insights into Italian traditions and culinary history. Cons While the focus on Italian food is delightful, it may feel repetitive for those seeking more culinary variety.

Release Date October 24, 2024 Cast Nadia Caterina Munno Main Genre Cooking Seasons 1 Character(s) Self Expand

Watch on Prime Video