Pat McAfee is a football player turned media personality, with a gig on ESPN as well as his own YouTube show. As a former punter for the Indianapolis Colts, McAfee made a significant impact in the NFL with his powerful kicks and charismatic presence. His football career, spanning from 2009 to 2016, was marked by Pro Bowl selections and a reputation for flair. McAfee then transitioned seamlessly into a media career, arguably finding greater success off the field than on.

His engaging commentary, humor, and insights have garnered a wide following. Through his Pat McAfee Show, he continues to influence and entertain, blending sports analysis with his unique brand of humor and authenticity. The zany channel covers many topics in addition to football, with movies cropping up especially often. Indeed, McAfee has gushed about many of his favorite films on the show, from expected picks like sports dramas to more surprising ones, like How the Grinch Stole Christmas. Here are ten of his most intriguing recommendations.

10 'Avatar: The Way of Water' (2022)

Directed by James Cameron

"The way of water has no end." It turns out McAfee is a big fan of James Cameron's CGI-fueled magnum opus, so much so that he rented out an entire theater to see the second installment early. "It was incredible, honestly," he said. The movie continues the story of Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) but shifts the focus to the oceans of Pandora, introducing new aquatic environments and species. This is a refreshing change of pace.

While not flawless, The Way of Water deserves praise for its visual mastery and its solid storytelling. Cameron clearly cares deeply about his cinematic world and does a good job of expanding it, adding depth to an already vast universe. The first movie felt a little generic at times, but The Way of Water is more detailed and immersive. Hopefully, Cameron can keep this up with the three more Avatar movies in the pipeline.

9 'Remember the Titans' (2000)

Directed by Boaz Yakin

"If you survive camp, you will be on the team. If you survive." Remember the Titans is a favorite of many football players so it's no surprise that McAfee likes it. In fact, during one episode of his show, he and his co-hosts performed the film's iconic pre-game chant. The film gets a little cheesy and formulaic at times (it's unapologetically feel-good), but it's a classic for a reason and ought to delight fans of a good old-fashioned sports drama.

Denzel Washington leads the cast as Herman Boone, a Black coach brought in to lead the newly integrated T.C. Williams High School football team. Despite initial resistance and a lot of tension, Boone and his assistant coach, Bill Yoast (Will Patton), work tirelessly to unite the players. Washington plays the part with gusto. As News Week quipped: "He gets to play Martin Luther King Jr. and Vince Lombardi rolled into one."

8 'How The Grinch Stole Christmas' (2000)

Directed by Ron Howard

"No one should be alone on Christmas." Jim Carrey delivers a typically exaggerated, high-energy performance here as Dr. Seuss's famous curmudgeon. The misanthropic Grinch hatches a plan to steal Christmas by pilfering all the holiday decorations, gifts, and feasts from the Whos. However, his plot hits a snag when he encounters Cindy Lou Who (Taylor Momsen), a kind-hearted girl who believes in the spirit of Christmas and seeks to befriend him.

Carrey's frenetic sense of humor does a lot of heavy lifting here, resulting in an anarchic comedy that feels true to its creator's books. The movie is light, cartoonish, and kitschy, benefiting enormously from the fact that it doesn't take itself too seriously. As a result, McAfee included How the Grinch Stole Christmas among his favorite Christmas movies of all time. "The Grinch with Jim Carrey is one of the best movies ever written," he said. "Not just holiday movies. We're talking just movies."

7 'Jingle All the Way' (1996)

Directed by Brian Levant

"Put that cookie down! Now!" McAfee also named this one as a Christmas favorite. It's a comedy about a workaholic father (Arnold Schwarzenegger) who is determined to make amends for his frequent absences by securing the ultimate Christmas gift for his son: a Turbo Man action figure. However, his last-minute shopping spree turns into a chaotic adventure as he faces off against Myron (Sinbad), a postal worker with the same goal.

Jingle All the Way is decidedly uneven, and loses momentum in the middle section. The plot and dialogue also take a backseat to the slapstick shenanigans. That said, it does bounce back somewhat with an energetic and action-packed third act. Thematically, it's sweet if a little saccharine, with a focus on parent-child relationships. Schwarzenegger is in good comedic form with this, even if Sinbad's antagonist performance leaves something to be desired. The highlight, however, has to be Jim Belushi as a criminal mall Santa.

6 'Bad Santa' (2003)

Directed by Terry Zwigoff

"Santa, drop the elephant!" Billy Bob Thornton turns in a charmingly uncongenial performance in Bad Santa as Willie T. Soke, a cynical, alcoholic conman who, along with his partner Marcus (Tony Cox), poses as a mall Santa to rob department stores on Christmas Eve. Willie's reckless behavior and foul mouth make him an unlikely (and unlikable) Father Christmas. However, his plans are complicated when he befriends a lonely boy named Thurman Merman (Brett Kelly), who believes Willie is the real Santa Claus.

In many ways, this is the same basic formula as How the Grinch Stole Christmas, but with a lot more swearing and mayhem. Not every joke lands and some gimmicks get repetitive but, overall, Bad Santa makes for entertaining viewing. It revels in its abrasive, mean-spirited brand of comedy, though it can't help giving its protagonist a redemption arc too. McAfee named it, too, as one of his favorite Christmas movies.

5 'Casino' (1995)

Directed by Martin Scorsese

"The cardinal rule is to keep them playing and keep them coming back." McAfee also praised Casino on his podcast. One of Martin Scorsese's best '90s movies, it tells the story of Sam "Ace" Rothstein (Robert De Niro), a meticulous casino operator tasked with overseeing the Tangiers Casino. Joe Pesci plays Nicky Santoro, a volatile enforcer and Ace's childhood friend, whose violent methods soon attract unwanted attention.

Sharon Stone rounds out the main characters as Ginger McKenna, a hustler and Ace's wife, whose descent into addiction further complicates the narrative. Their intertwined tales make for a classic Scorsese tale of vice and lost goodness. On the surface, Casino looks rather tame by the director's standards, with neither the energy of Goodfellas nor the iconic feel of Taxi Driver. Instead, it's more restrained and thoughtful, and that's also its strength. It repeats some story elements from earlier in Scorsese's filmography but looks at them from a more mature perspective.

4 'Armageddon' (1998)

Directed by Michael Bay

"I am the only certified astronaut. And I'm saving your American ass!" Another movie McAfee praised on the podcast is this apocalyptic sci-fi courtesy of explosion aficionado Michael Bay. Here, Bruce Willis is Harry Stamper, the best oil driller in the world. When a Texas-sized asteroid heads for Earth, Harry and his ragtag crew, including A.J. Frost (Ben Affleck) and Rockhound (Steve Buscemi), must undergo intense astronaut training and embark on a perilous space mission.

This premise is quintessential Michael Bay. It's thoroughly ridiculous, but Willis's typically sturdy performance compensates for a lot. He's the stoic, down-to-earth everyman thrust into greatness, a character type that he always nails. The visual effects are also good for the era, though they naturally look pretty dated now. In short, while not groundbreaking, Armaggedon is a well-crafted popcorn movie that hurries along and serves up several enjoyable setpieces. Just don't look to it for any scientific accuracy.

3 'All the Right Moves' (1983)

Directed by Michael Chapman

"We didn't quit, you quit!" This was another movie McAfee and co. discussed on the podcast. It's a coming-of-age sports drama featuring a young Tom Cruise as Stefen Djordjevic, a high school football player with dreams of escaping his economically depressed hometown through a college scholarship. His coach, Nickerson (Craig T. Nelson), is equally determined to win the state championship. Stefen faces intense pressures as he tries to balance his aspirations, the expectations placed on him, and his relationship with his girlfriend Lisa (Lea Thompson).

All the Right Moves is a little more gritty and realistic than most films in this genre, but it's still fundamentally crowd-pleasing, with plot points the viewer can see coming from a mile away. This is essentially a fairy tale but set in a hollowed-out Pennsylvania steel town. Nevertheless, many viewers will enjoy its uplifting spirit. It's also interesting to watch a pre-stardom Cruise. He's believable in the part, doing a lot to elevate the often-cliched material.

2 'Semi-Pro' (2008)

Directed by Kent Alterman

"In the annals of history, people are going to be talking about three things: the discovery of fire, invention of the submarine, and the Flint, Michigan Mega Bowl." Will Ferrell leads this sports comedy as Jackie Moon, a one-hit-wonder singer who owns, coaches, and plays for the Flint Tropics, a struggling ABA basketball team. His goal: to lead his team to a fourth-place finish, the threshold for joining the NBA.

This is Will Ferrell we're talking about, so naturally, Jackie has all kinds of unconventional management methods, like trading players for laundry equipment and wrestling with a real-life grizzly bear in order to promote the team. Semi-Pro isn't quite the basketball Blades of Glory it aspires to be, but Ferrell's fans should still get a kick out of it. On X, one of McAfee's fans suggested that he watch Semi-Pro, to which McAfee replied: "Get the funk out of my face with the thought that I haven’t seen that."

1 'Heavyweights' (1995)

Directed by Steven Brill

"Attention campers. Lunch has been canceled due to lack of hustle." McAfee and fellow football player Aaron Rodgers discussed this movie on his show. Heavyweights takes place at a weight-loss summer camp for kids, where the campers are terrorized by the exercise-obsessed Tony Perkis (Ben Stiller). It's up to the youngsters, along with sympathetic camp counselors Pat (Tom McGowan) and Julie (Leah Lail), to band together, resist Tony’s oppressive tactics, and reclaim their summer.

The movie is a little bizarre, perhaps explaining why it bombed on release, but it has become a minor cult film in the years since. Fortunately, Heavyweights is clear about the fact that the strict camp manager is the bad guy. Stiller almost singlehandedly carries it with his no-holds-barred villain performance. He makes Perkis so loathsome and yet so watchable. In this regard, his performance bears some similarities to his similarly ridiculous character in Dodgeball. Indeed, there are a few riotous gags on offer here, courtesy of then-up-and-coming co-screenwriter Judd Apatow. It and McAfee's other recommendations are certainly worth checking out.

