Sajak will star as Dr. Roy Flemming in the mystery-thriller, Prescription: Murder.

Ryan Seacrest will replace Sajak as the new host of Wheel of Fortune starting in the fall of 2024.

Only a few days have passed since Pat Sajak officially retired from his role on Wheel of Fortune; the former host was on the game show for a whopping 41 years. It didn't take long for us to learn about what he'll be doing after departing the show, and apparently, the TV personality wants to become an actor for an upcoming theater production. According to the Hawaii Theatre Center, Sajak is set to star in the upcoming mystery-thriller, Prescription: Murder, playing Dr. Roy Flemming.

The show's description reads, "Providing the inspiration for the TV series Columbo, this theatrical predecessor tells the story of a brilliant psychiatrist (Sajak) and his mistress who hatch a plot to murder his neurotic and possessive wife that depends on a bizarre impersonation to create a perfect alibi. Lt. Columbo is assigned to the case and engages the psychiatrist in a cat-and-mouse battle of wits right up till the play’s surprising climax. Complicating the case is the psychiatrist’s personal friend, the Asst. District Attorney." Performing with Sajak is Joe Moore, who's cast as Lieutenant Columbo; also joining them on stage include Bryce Moore, Therese Olival, Amy K. Sullivan, and Aiko Chinen. Directing the production is Multi Po’okela winner, Bob Durval, and while tickets are currently available for purchase, the show won't actually start until 2025.

Who Will Replace Pat Sajak as Host on ‘Wheel of Fortune’?

Sajak announced his retirement from Wheel of Fortune back in 2023, and according to his statement, he claimed that, "his time has come," and that the show's 41st season would be his last. His retirement comes after former Wheel of Fortune director, Bob Ennis, is leaving the show after 40 years. Fortunately, finding Sajak's predecessor wasn't too difficult, as Ryan Seacrest will be taking over the helm of Wheel of Fortune. This TV personality started his hosting career back in 1993 and has been involved in a variety of shows, including American Idol, The Million Second Quiz, and E! News, just to name a few. He also co-hosted the long-running morning show, Live with Kelly and Ryan, from 2017 to 2023.

Seacrest released a statement on X about his new role, stating that he's "humbled to be stepping into the footsteps" of Sajak and that he's looking forward to "continuing the tradition" of spinning the wheel. Seacrest will begin his Wheel of Fortune hosting duties during the show's 42nd season, which is scheduled to air in the fall of 2024. Wheel of Fortune is available to stream on Pluto TV.

