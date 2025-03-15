Wheel of Fortune has experienced plenty of shakeups in the past few years. Longtime host Pat Sajak departed the popular game show on June 7, 2024, after 41 seasons, with Ryan Seacrest stepping in to fill his shoes as host for Season 42. But Sajak isn't out of the hosting game yet: he's set to co-host one final season of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune with fellow Wheel of Fortune alum Vanna White. The guest list would include familiar faces like Josh Gad, Rainn Wilson, and Randall Park, while Wheel of Fortune fans would get to watch the fan-favorite host one last time. But Celebrity Wheel of Fortune's original air date of October 2024 was paused, due to a constantly shifting TV schedule. What could shake up Sajak's final run as a game host? One word: Football.

ABC wound up moving Celebrity Wheel of Fortune to 2025 to put the focus on Monday Night Football. The reason behind this focus is that ABC and the NFL have struck a two-year partnership that includes airing the Super Bowl LXI. Sporting events are a major draw for any network, so it makes sense that ABC would want to focus on Monday Night Football and not interrupt Celebrity Wheel of Fortune. The 2024 presidential election was also a factor in shifting Celebrity Wheel of Fortune to a midseason premiere. Celebrity Wheel of Fortune would also end up impacting another network's schedule, as the CW originally had game shows based on Trivial Pursuit and Scrabble that were set to air on Mondays. Those shows ended up switching places with Superman and Lois' final season, meaning that Celebrity Wheel of Fortune probably won't have any competition when it airs. That's a good thing; if this truly is Sajak's final time hosting Wheel of Fortune, he'll be able to do it without any interruptions hindering him.

‘Celebrity Wheel of Fortune’ Had a Special Episode Last Year