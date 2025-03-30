It's been two years since Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak announced his retirement from the iconic game show and was replaced by Ryan Seacrest. While he's no longer hosting the main show, he's set to host his final season of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune. After months of waiting, the date for his final appearance has been announced. Deadline reports that Sajak's final episodes on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune have been set. They will air on April 30, 2025, at 8 PM and be joined by his long-time co-host, Vanna White.

It was reported that plenty of notable names would compete to win $1 million for the charity of their choice, including Josh Gad (Frozen), Tiffany Haddish (Solar Opposites), Rachael Harris (Suits), Ellie Kemper (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), Joe Manganiello (Netflix's One Piece), and Randall Park (The Resident), just to name a few.

Alongside his final Wheel of Fortune appearance, Sajak is set to appear on Jeopardy! Masters tournament, hosted by Ken Jennings. He will be joined by other winners and finalists from the popular game show, where they all compete for $500,000. That episode will air on the same day at 9 PM on ABC.

Pat Sajak's Hosting History, Explained

After Chuck Woolery left the show, Sajak started his hosting career on Wheel of Fortune in 1981. Since then, he has hosted the game show for 41 years and has appeared in multiple roles as himself in shows like Fresh Off the Boat, Rugrats, and The King of Queens, to name a few. On June 13, 2023, the host announced he was stepping down and had plans to do other things in the future.

Sajak's replacement, Seacrest, joined the show in 2024 and was met with mixed reactions among fans. At first, the TV personality was heavily criticized, but it wasn't long before fans warmed up to him and his hosting duties. The American Idol host has expressed his excitement to be part of the Wheel of Fortune family and has received support from his co-workers since he was announced to step in. Following Sajak's exit, it was announced that he would star in the upcoming mystery-thriller Prescription: Murder, playing Dr. Roy Flemming. The show will be performed at the Hawaii Theatre Center from July 31 to August 10.

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune is available to stream on Hulu. You can catch Sajak's final episodes on ABC on April 30, 2025. Follow Collider to keep up to date with the latest updates.