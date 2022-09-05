Art often gets defined by the works showcased on its largest stage. Mentions of art are always associated with the greatest who have expressed it, so works that appreciate art often arrive in the form of love letters to the masters of the mediums and how they have altered the lives of many, especially those helming their tributes. In just this year of film, Elvis was about as tribute-y as you can get to its titular figure, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent was a round of applause for Nicolas Cage's enigmatic persona, and Agatha Christie got not only a remake in Death on the Nile but likely another upcoming homage in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

But these films frequently assume different shapes for their audience and their creators. The public often connect to these in a more celebratory manner than the artists who can clearly point to specific influence in their own careers. The vast majority of viewers don’t have careers in artistic expression, so appreciation pieces often create a mythical disconnect between the audience and an art form because of the pedestal placing of those who create it. They impose the idea that art is defined by its grandest works and create the school of thought that art's importance emerges as it's consumed by others. One of the (many) great things that Jim Jarmusch's 2016 movie Paterson does is show how art functions for the vast majority of those who consume it, and how creativity can make the doldrums not seem so drab.

A Repetitive Life

Paterson is the name of the film, the name of the New Jersey city it's set in, and the name of the protagonist (Adam Driver), establishing a sense of repetitiveness that feels like it ought to plague the main character's conscience. Every morning begins with Paterson waking up in the same bed with the same woman. He turns to look at his watch before putting on the clothes that he had laid out on a bedside chair the night before. He walks the same path to work, drives the same bus on the same route, routinely rightens his tilted mailbox, takes his dog on the same walk, and drinks one beer from the same bar before going to bed. It would seem like his world is ruled by monotony, and that his lazy acceptance of a rinse and repeat lifestyle is soul crushing. But the audience sees the world through Paterson's eyes, and the minor differences are what make everyday interesting. He wakes up in a slightly different position, and his watch reads a slightly different time. Different people walk by him on his way to work, and different people ride his bus. The changes in Paterson's daily life may seem minuscule, but Paterson's perspective makes it feel like even the slightest varieties make each day different enough that its worth seeing what changes they may bring.

Art Can Be Private

In whatever downtime Paterson can carve out for himself, he writes poetry in a "secret notebook," poems that earn the classification of "secret" out of Paterson's laissez-faire personality rather than a refusal to publicize them. His wife, Laura (Golshifteh Farahani), urges him to make photocopies and send them to a publisher, but Paterson responds with hesitancy. It's not that he is ashamed of his poems, but his inclination to keep them locked in his lunchbox comes from the wholly personal function that they play in his life. They are not personal in the sense that he discloses sensitive information, but personal in the fact that their creation stems from an eagerness to find the fascinations hibernating in his own small world.

Art Can Change How We View the World

Paterson's love of poetry inclines him to pay attention to the singularities in his own routine. His eagerness to create his own poetry illuminates him to all the tiny features in his life that deserve to be written about. He often fixates on tokens that have barged their way into his everyday existence, and tries to derive meaning from why they have established themselves as worthy of a patch in his own mosaic. The first poem he writes in the movie is about a box of Ohio Blue Tip matches, a relatively ordinary household object in which he is intrigued enough by the structure, design, and the fact that the matches could function as a connecting force between him and his wife makes him want to write a poem about what the object represents. The meaning enclosed in that little wooden box is only present because of Paterson's willingness to pay attention. Interest would never manifest in someone who had no reason to look for it, someone who was caught up interpreting their life as a re-telling of Groundhog Day. But Paterson's poetry gives him a reason to be interested in a life that might be perceived as mundane by those choosing to look at the smudges on their own glasses instead of what's on the other side.

Paterson's fascination with poetry also makes him interested in how other people around him interpret the world. It makes the other residents of the city of Paterson stand out to the bus driver as not just co-occupants but people who are worth paying attention to. Paterson does a lot of sitting and listening, his job as a bus driver seems more of a vehicle for him to tune into stray conversations than it is to transport people around the city. He listens to two men as they fib their way through retellings of failed sexual encounters, two boys as they tell the story of Hurricane Carter, and two students recapping the history of Paterson's most famous anarchist.

He often smiles as he drops in on these conversations because they help fill his lives with perspective, not necessarily a change in viewpoint but an anatomy of the people that would otherwise flow in and out of his bus unexamined. Paterson eavesdrops on Method Man as he raps in a laundromat, meets a little girl who reads him a poem of her own. Neither of them is essential to his life or this particular story, but they represent the type of artistic expression that he has discovered as vital, the disclosure of the interiors of everyone else who is choosing to go about their day. Paterson is absorbed by his contemporaries' artistic endeavors because, instead of attempting to propel their creators to stardom, they offer a parallel dissection of the same small world he is fascinated with discovering.

Certain films often get their style compared to poetry, or have their imagery classified as poetic in their impressionistic and fluid nature. Paterson adds another layer to this concept. Jarmusch poeticizes his storytelling as a way of expressing how Paterson sees the world. He takes the mundane and implants a twinge of exoticism to establish the images as ones worthy of invoking curiosity because that's how the film's lead views them. The everyday nature of Paterson's life is supplanted by peculiarity by how he interprets what he sees. There are countless motifs that Paterson picks up on: running water, twins, the black and white circles that Laura has established as her aesthetic.

Jarmusch often shoots Paterson through windows, or has him looking through mirrors as if his perspective is more off-kilter than that of a literalist, skewing the reading of an extremely grounded reality into something far more subjective. Paterson views his own life as a bit of poetry due to his appreciation of what the works he reads have the power to depict. Great poetry frequently makes lemonade out of the plodding lemons that the masses mindlessly collect throughout their days, and Paterson's love for poetry allows him to derive the same meaning from his own routine that he has seen expressed through the works he keeps on his bookshelves.

Art Does Not Always Have to Take a Physical Form

At the end of the movie, when Paterson's poem-book is torn to shreds by his scoundrel of an English Bulldog, the bus driver is devastated. His initial reaction to losing his poems indicates that he was extremely attached to their physical form, that the book and its contents held a tangible weight. The debate of publicizing or privatizing his art put aside, it's the inability to preserve it that thoroughly upsets him. But his conversation with a Japanese tourist helps him understand that their purpose transcends their physical form. They are scribbles of moments of reckoning and understanding, but the value of the poems doesn't evaporate as the words were separated from each other.

The realizations aren't intertwined with the pieces of paper. They are just a way for him to grapple with his own existence, and the valuable tokens taken away from their creation is not their presence but how they changed his perception. The understanding they imbue is far more important than the lines they were written on, and that won't go away even though Paterson can't go back and look at them. Upon giving Paterson a new notebook, the Japanese man tells him that a blank page presents possibilities. And it's not just the possibility for new poems that the pages possess, but the possibility that life will go on, and that there will be more revelations that are worthy of writing down.

Paterson, both the man and the movie, understands the fundamentals of artistic expression and consumption that all of its modest viewers can connect to. Paterson (the man) demystifies the purpose of art by churning out creativity pigeonholed for his own mind, solely focused on expanding his fascination with the little things that those searching for a yellow brick road have overlooked. Art helps us both find and impose meaning on an outwardly tiresome existence. It takes something as ordinary as a matchbox and turns it into something worth examining. It takes people we will never see again and make us interested in the tidbit of their life wish to present. Most people don't mold careers out of their own artistic expression, but that does not render their own creativity pointless. The ordinary use art the same way Paterson and Jarmusch do, to make a painfully quiet existence into something gorgeously serene. Laura, when referring to the new designs on her curtains, says, "Does it make everything more interesting". Yes, art makes everything more interesting. But it also clues us in on the well-kept secret that maybe everything is worthwhile.