Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up to make a Bollywood return like no other. Hailed amongst industry royalty, the actor boasts a legion of supporters around the world. Following a four-year-long hiatus, SRK is back with his first fully-fledged action epic Pathaan. Having formally stepped away from his throne as Indian cinema's King of Romance, Khan is now preparing to earn himself a confident place in the action genre and his upcoming title is the first formal step into that. The Siddharth Anand film is set to see SRK take on the role of an undercover spy who has been known to spark fear in the hearts of his enemies due to his illusive reputation. In a clear message that he has arrived as an action hero, the global superstar unveiled a fresh poster for his titular character.

In the new image, Khan's on-screen counterpart is bloodied and beaten but clearly not broken. Ready for any and all enemies, SRK boasts a blink-and-I'll-break-you expression whilst angrily wielding a gun. He appears to have broken free from some sort of captivity as one hand still has the remainder of a now-broken handcuff chain. Featuring the consistently rugged appearance we've witnessed in all Pathaan promotional material thus far, Khan is seen bearing his bloody chest through a muddied shirt, glossy free-flowing locks behind him, and distinguished stubble. This very much leans into the previously unveiled teaser trailer which saw Pathaan declaring himself "alive" before proceeding to battle his way out from enemy grounds. Adding to the mysterious element around exactly what type of agent Pathaan is Khan captioned the tweet "the mission is about to start." The poster also aligns with the latest song release for the film "Jhoome Jo Pathaan," which translates to "When Pathaan Gets Into The Groove." The lyrics give an insight into the light and shade around his character, hinting at his charisma, ability to manipulate, and also his fierce loyalty.

Not only were eager audiences given another look at Khan's character, they were also teased with a look at his co-stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham's unnamed characters. The first poster spotlights Padukone in a slinky blue evening dress with an open back as she readily holds a gun in each hand. Oozing glamour with long drop earrings and slicked-back hair, her stern demeanor appears to contradict her attire, presumably suggesting she is undercover. Khan added to the speculation Padukone's character is indeed flying under the radar with the caption, "she is on a mission too!" The bigger question really is around whose side she is on or whether she works with someone else altogether.

Image via Yash Raj Films

Meanwhile, there is no confusion as to the stance on Abraham's character. Clearly the antagonist, his ruthless counterpart stands proudly suited up and ready for a showdown. The character stands in front of Dubai's visible skyline as he aggressively pulls the trigger on a rocket launcher. The only other real insight we've been given into Pathaan's opponent was during the teaser trailer, which saw the pair epically go head-to-head whilst on top of a moving train. Whatever the reason for the enmity, it's evident from the intensity of it all, that the stakes are high.

Whilst there are still ample question marks around both the core characters and the mission at hand, it's expected more details will be revealed alongside a full trailer tomorrow. Pathaan is set to be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu in theaters on January 25. You can check out the new character posters below.

