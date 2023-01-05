In celebration of Deepika Padukone’s birthday on Thursday, star Shah Rukh Khan debuted a special poster featuring her character from their upcoming film Pathaan. A Hindi language spy thriller directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan serves as Khan’s grand comeback to starring roles after a gap of over four years.

Glimpses of Padukone’s lithe character were seen in the film’s teaser, as well as the two songs that were released previously. One of them, “Besharam Rang,” has become rather controversial after sections of the right-wing took offense to certain visuals, prompting India’s censor board chief to raise concerns about it.

The new poster shows Padukone’s character posing stylishly with a gun in her hand, and scratches on her face. She seems to be standing next to a cave entrance, looking ready for action. We'll get a better idea about her character when the film's first trailer drops, supposedly next week. Sharing the poster, Khan wrote in an Instagram post, “To my dearest @deepikapadukone - how you have evolved to own the screen in every avatar possible! Always proud and always wishing for you to scale new heights… happy birthday… lots of love…”

Khan and Padukone famously worked together on her debut film, 2007’s Om Shanti Om. They later starred opposite each other in the blockbusters Happy New Year and Chennai Express. Both of them appeared in cameos in the recent fantasy drama Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva, but didn’t share any scenes.

One of the most recognizable stars in the world, Khan went on a self-imposed sabbatical from acting after his ambitious 2018 romantic drama Zero bombed. Padukone is best known for the trio of hits directed by BAFTA nominee Sanjay Leela Bhansali — Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, and Padmaavat. In 2022, she starred in the dark relationship drama Gehraiyaan, and then appeared in a cameo in the recent comedy film Cirkus, starring her husband, Ranveer Singh. Next up, she will reunite with Pathaan director Anand on another action movie, Fighter, in which she stars alongside Hrithik Roshan. Western audiences might recognize her from xXx: Return of Xander Cage, in which she played Serena Unger opposite Vin Diesel’s title character. She has also signed on to star in and co-produce an upcoming cross-cultural rom-com from STXFilms, as well as a Hindi language remake of Nancy Meyers’ The Intern.

Also starring John Abraham as the villain, Pathaan is said to be a part of a shared universe of spy movies produced by Yash Raj Films, which also includes the Tiger series, comprising Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai, starring Salman Khan. Both SRK and Salman have reportedly filmed cameos for the upcoming third Tiger movie and Pathaan, respectively. The shared universe — which was put together retroactively, mind you — is also said to include the film War, starring Roshan. Pathaan will be released in theaters in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on January 25. You can get a better look at the poster here: