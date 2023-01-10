After a well-received teaser that played in front of Avatar: The Way of Water, and a music video that fueled a massive controversy, Yash Raj Films has debuted the first trailer for Bollywood’s first major release of 2023, Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Anand. Starring Shah Rukh Khan as the titular super-spy, the big-budget spectacle also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

With large-scale action inspired by the Mission: Impossible movies and the Fast and Furious series, the trailer teases a handful of set-pieces that push the envelope for Bollywood filmmaking, as budgets increase along with audience expectations. Take Pathaan’s introductory scene as an example; it escalates from hand-to-hand combat to a gunfight, followed by him hopping into a chopper and using a Gatling gun against his captors.

Other scenes tease a sky-dive, a bare-knuckle brawl on the roof of a truck, and chase sequences on both an icy plain and in the air. We’re also introduced to Padukone’s fellow spy, who proposes that she and Pathaan join hands in their fight against the mysterious villain, played by Abraham. The villain, we’re told, is a mercenary who has vowed to launch an attack against India. His “ultimatum” is what forces Pathaan’s handlers to pull him out of “exile.”

Image via Yash Raj Films

RELATED: Shah Rukh Khan Breaks Free Of His Chains In New 'Pathaan' Poster

Key moments in the trailer feel like a direct response to the controversy generated by the song “Besharam Rang,” which fringe elements in the country claimed has offended their religious sensibilities. The issue has escalated to the point that the country’s censor board has reportedly suggested certain cuts be made not only to the song sequence, but also to other portions. Pathaan delivering patriotic lines like, “A soldier does not ask what his country can do for him, he asks what he can do for his country,” and, “Jai Hind (Long live India),” can be perceived as an attempt to placate those who’ve protested against the film’s release. It’s worth noting, however, that unlike a slew of recent nationalistic-minded spy thrillers produced by Bollywood, the villain in Pathaan hasn’t been given a nationality.

But who better to act as a beacon of love if not the King of Romance, SRK himself? Pathaan presents the iconic star in a whole new light, after nearly three decades of playing heartthrobs on screen. It is also SRK’s first starring role in over four years, after he went into a self-imposed sabbatical that was probably brought on by the critical and commercial failure of the ambitious romantic drama Zero.

The trailer also serves as the first official acknowledgment of the long-rumored shared universe of spy movies that YRF has been putting together, albeit retroactively. While Pathaan will function as a launchpad for the series, older titles such as the two Tiger films starring Salman Khan — Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai — as well as the blockbuster War, also directed by Anand and starring Hrithik Roshan, will be roped into the franchise. Salman has confirmed that he filmed a cameo for Pathaan — he will appear as the equally formidable spy Tiger — but fans are also anticipating an appearance by Roshan, who played the suave agent Kabir in War. SRK, on the other hand, is said to have shot a similar cameo for the upcoming third film in the Tiger series, due out later this year.

After the success of S.S. Rajamouli’s Telugu language historical epic RRR, this is Bollywood’s latest attempt to appeal to audiences nationwide. India, for those might not be aware, has several local language film industries that exist mostly independently of each other, with the occasional crossover hit. RRR was a rarity; it found a global audience.

Also starring Ashutosh Rana and Dimple Kapadia, Pathaan will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on January 25. You can watch the trailer here, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.