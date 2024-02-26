The Big Picture An exclusive sneak peek from Peacock's new Pathological documentary reveals the beginning of Natalee Holloway's killer's chilling confession.

The documentary Pathological features insights from various individuals close to the case.

NBC News Studios, known for content on historical and true crime events, is set to release the documentary on February 27.

If you were of a certain age in 2005, there’s no doubt that the ongoing media coverage surrounding the vanishing of 18-year-old Natalee Holloway was both shocking and terrifying. A recent high school graduate, Holloway’s bizarre disappearance in Aruba during a class trip sent shockwaves around the world. Try as they did, investigators couldn’t seem to pin the crime on their number one suspect — a fellow traveler and Dutch native named Joran van der Sloot. What would transpire over the next few years was nothing short of horror and heartbreak for Holloway’s family as Van der Sloot slipped out of the grasp of the authorities at every turn. Finally, in late 2023, Van der Sloot received his first taste of justice as he was extradited to the U.S. and confessed to Holloway’s death. Just months after the killer’s groundbreaking confession, NBC News Studio will release a documentary titled Pathological: The Lies of Joran Van Der Sloot, which is set to arrive on February 27. In an exclusive Collider sneak peek, audiences can hear from just one of the many folks closest to the case as they recount their dance with the devil while waiting for law enforcement to make an arrest.

In the exclusive clip, viewers will hear from Claire Fierman, a friend of Holloway’s, who recalls the excruciating feelings that befell her when the murdered woman’s mother, Beth Holloway, read her statement, which also revealed details from Van der Sloot’s sadistic confession. From the teaser, it appears that audiences will hear at least part of the killer’s confession as he can be heard in a voiceover explaining some of the final moments of Holloway’s life.

Fierman will be far from the only person close to Holloway to share her experience over the nearly two decades that passed between the young woman’s murder and Van der Sloot’s date with the U.S. judicial system. Audiences will also hear from criminal experts, eyewitnesses, and even the victims’ family members as they recount the tragic story and dig into the evidence that took so long to lock into place. Viewers will also discover how Van der Sloot became tangled in his own web of lies after extorting the victims’ mother for money and how his involvement in yet another murder helped officials bring him to justice.

What Other Projects Is NBC News Studio Involved With?

Known for being on the cutting edge of the news circuit, as of late, NBC News Studio has been putting out a terrific lineup of content that pairs well with history lovers and true-crime fans alike. With Oppenheimer dominating at the global box office over the summer, the studio picked apart more of the story in its documentary, To End All War: Oppenheimer & the Atomic Bomb, and buffed up its scripted slate with the Renée Zellweger-led true crime drama, The Thing About Pam.

You can check out Collider’s exclusive clip below and tune in on February 27 to watch the truth finally take center stage when Pathological: The Lies of Joran van der Sloot arrives on Peacock alongside NBC News Studios’ impressive lineup of stories.