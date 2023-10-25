The Big Picture Stanley Kubrick demanded perfection, even in his early films. He went to great lengths to get the perfect take, causing frustration among his actors.

It's like something out of a film noir. An actor, in the middle of the production of a young despotic director's big war picture, is suddenly kidnapped. Only as the threads unravel it becomes clear that the kidnapping is as fictional as the movie itself: the actor faked it for personal publicity. The actor in question? Timothy Carey, who disappeared during the production of Stanley Kubrick's anti-war masterpiece Paths of Glory.

The film is Kubrick's most humane work, one that shows the absurd futility of the theater of war, but that didn't stop Carey from severely disrupting the production with his antics. Carey, an eccentric character actor who rarely broke through to star status, tends to be fantastic in his roles, and Paths of Glory is no exception. Still, his attempt at snatching up some serious publicity was largely fruitless, ultimately having some negative consequences with his involvement in the canonical Kubrick movie. It's a story as strange as fiction and every bit as interesting.

Stanley Kubrick Demanded a Lot From His Actors

Kubrick, a noted perfectionist whose techniques and preferences were unrivaled (referring to that one The Shining scene), was already honing such tendencies here. Much to actor Adolphe Menjou's chagrin, Kubrick often demanded large numbers of takes for certain scenes, surpassing 17 different takes for one in particular, leading Menjou to launch into an angry rant about the director's alleged incompetence. Menjou got over it, Kubrick got his take, and the film production rolled on. Kubrick’s perfectionism, even if not as obsessive as it would become later in his career, absolutely paid off, considering that Paths is Kubrick’s first masterpiece. The Killing is an exquisitely-crafted noir thriller, but it’s Paths that shows Kubrick’s true artistry as a director. Look at the fact that he spent an entire month on preparation for the assault scene early in the film. One of the greatest war action sequences ever shot wasn’t made without its share of attention to detail.

By the time Paths of Glory started production, Kubrick was an accomplished director with much more to prove, not yet the sacrosanct figure that he’d become known as towards the tail end of his career. If seasoned acting veterans like Menjou, who was in dozens of films before Paths, found it at times difficult to take strict orders from a 30-year-old director on his fourth and biggest movie, that’s entirely to be expected. But Timothy Carey presented a challenge for Kubrick, the actors, and the film’s production as a whole.

Timothy Carey Was a Headache for Stanley Kubrick's 'Paths of Glory' Production

In an interview for the Criterion Collection, Paths producer James B. Harris said that “Tim Carey was a problem...[he’s] an incredible presence on the screen...but he was nothing but trouble." He talks about how Carey — a fantastic character actor, and a scene-stealer if there ever was one — tended to improvise his scenes throughout production. Needless to say, Kubrick and Kirk Douglas were not amused. Harris later discusses how the police awoke him at the hotel to inform him that they had an actor (guess who) was claiming to have been kidnapped. “They found him bound hand and foot on a highway somewhere,” he says, “I believed that Carey had staged this himself for personal publicity, which now was backfiring."

He also says in an interview with Film Comment that the Munich police “thought production was responsible, looking for publicity...Tim wouldn’t agree to the statement he was supposed to sign...he wouldn’t sign the paper, so I fired him right there.” With the Munich police nosing around the Paths production, filming was stalled until Carey was willing to sign an official statement. The stubborn actor was ultimately costing the production too much and was let go. A hell of a way to lose a job, and a hell of a job to lose.

Timothy Carey Found Success With John Cassavetes

Even if it never gave him the personal publicity he wanted, faking a kidnapping and consequently getting fired from Paths of Glory didn’t put an end to Carey’s career. He popped up with a meaty role in One Eyed Jacks, originally intended to be directed by Kubrick before the director fell into too many disagreements with star and replacement director Marlon Brando. Carey also made an unforgettable (and largely inexplicable) appearance in the Monkees film Head. Really, Timothy Carey is a sort of precursor to the infinite weirdness of Nicolas Cage. Both actors give hammy, exuberant performances that teeter on edge between bizarre and brilliant. Both are towering fellows with a personal history of eccentric behavior. Looking at Carey’s directorial work The World’s Greatest Sinner, in which a crass devout atheist falsely embraces evangelism and runs for president, it’s hard not to wonder what would have come of somebody able to harness the actor’s volatile energy.

Only John Cassavetes, who worked with Carey on Minnie & Moskowitz and The Killing of a Chinese Bookie, ever came close. Maybe it's because Cassavetes’ own work was unapologetically chaotic in the best way, but something about the independent auteur brought out the best in Carey. In Minnie & Moskowitz, Carey takes a couple small scenes and turns them into gold. He takes the dialogue and runs with it, disappearing into a psychotically unhinged performance as a broken, vulgar man. It’s the type of thing that few actors can pull off, yet Carey spouts of lengthy, meandering monologues with the passion of a Shakespeare player and the urgent realism of a documentary subject.

Getting canned from Paths of Glory might have hurt Carey’s career, considering he never landed as crucial a role in a picture as big as it ever again. He even skipped out on the role of Luca Brasi in The Godfather to star in a television pilot that never got picked up, a decision that the actor lamented. Still, Carey made a name for himself as one of the most captivating character actors of his era, one as underappreciated as is strange. With his fabricated kidnapping caper, he may not have landed that publicity that he wanted, but he sure made one goddamn hell of a story.