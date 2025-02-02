Actor Patricia Arquette is on the short list of performers who excel in both television and films. She won an Academy Award for her role in Boyhood and has since garnered multiple TV awards for her performances in Escape at Dannemora and The Act. Most recently, she's gained praise from both audiences and critics for her portrayal as the infamous Harmony Cobel in the hit Apple TV+ series Severance. However, it was Arquette's first starring role on TV twenty years ago that helped cement her as a powerhouse on the small screen. Medium was a groundbreaking show that blended the supernatural with a police procedural. Arquette played Allison DuBois, a real-life psychic who worked as a consultant for the Phoenix District Attorney’s office.

What Is 'Medium' About?