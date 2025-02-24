Even though it may seem like pretty much every show is getting reboots, revivals or sequels, not all actors agree that revisiting a hit series is a good idea. While promoting her new movie The Unbreakable Boy, TV star Patricia Heaton commented on possible reboots of her two hit comedy series, Everybody Loves Raymond and The Middle. Fans of both series shouldn't get their hopes up, though, because the actor thinks both shows are "perfection" and don't need any new episodes.

When it came to Everybody Loves Raymond – which she starred in 210 episodes – Heaton agreed with her former costar Ray Romano (No Good Deed), who recently also stated that the sitcom is better off as it is. Since she thinks the series is perfect the way it is, she told Yahoo Entertainment that "you don't wanna mess with perfection." She also added that, because they have lost so many cast members, a reboot just "won't be the same show." Heaton said something similar about The Middle, of which she did 215 episodes:

"The way they wrapped it up, where we got to flash-forward in the lives of the Heck family and see where they all ended up, it was so beautiful, and I think people have such a good feeling about the show."

Conversations about a possible The Middle reboot have stirred up because the sitcom has recently seen a surge of references on TikTok, with new generations hearing about it for the first time. Heaton's costar Eden Sher (Jane the Virgin) has also talked about it and mentioned the lost spin-off focused on her character Sue Heck. Sher revealed that they went as far as filming the pilot, but it didn't get picked up. The actor added that she wants to "find a way" for the world to see what they filmed.

What Are 'The Middle' and 'Everybody Loves Raymond' About?

Image via ABC

The Middle centers on an average family living in the largely uninteresting city of Orson in Indiana. Aside from following their day-to-day lives, the sitcom also deals with the struggle of co-parenting teenage kids and dealing with their whims – and how it often falls upon the mother to solve conflicts and handle all the chaos by herself. The show also starred Charlie McDermott (Instant Family), Neil Flynn (Shrinking), Atticus Shaffer (The Lion Guard), Beau Wirick (Unsung Hero) and Chris Kattan (Saturday Night Live). The show ran for nine seasons on ABC.

Everybody Loves Raymond was also a sitcom, and it ran from 1996 to 2005. It follows a sports journalist who always has witty takes on different subjects. This is also a problem, however, because his way of dealing with stuff is a strategy to dodge a series of responsibilities. The series also starred Brad Garret (Not Dead Yet), Doris Roberts (National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation), Peter Boyle (Monster's Ball) and Madylin Sweeten (American Splendor).

You can stream The Middle on Prime Video and Everybody Loves Raymond on Peacock.