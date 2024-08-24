Patricia Highsmith was an American author who specialized in psychological thrillers and dark character studies. She published more than twenty books between the early 1950s and '90s, including the acclaimed Tom Ripley series, beginning with The Talented Mr. Ripley. The title character is an amoral con man, equal parts charming and sinister. The character has intrigued audiences for decades, both on page and screen. The latest incarnation of the character comes in the Emmy-nominated Netflix series starring Andrew Scott.

At their best, Highsmith's novels marry tense, intricate plots with realistic characters, moral exploration, and a hefty dose of existentialism. Identity, obsession, and ethics are central themes in her work. For this reason, they are sure to delight some readers while repelling many others. Provided one enjoys this bleaker brand of storytelling, Highsmith's highest-rated books on Goodreads are a good place to start. Here are her ten best projects, according to the site's users.

10 'The Boy Who Followed Ripley' (1980)

Rating: 3.66/5

"The less you know, the better off you are." The fourth installment in the Ripley saga sees the infamous antihero living a comfortable life in France until he encounters a troubled teenager named Frank Pierson. Frank is fleeing from his guilt over his father's death, which he may have caused, and seeks Ripley's protection. Seeing a kindred spirit, Ripley takes Frank under his wing, drawing him into his own world of deceit and manipulation.

There's an interesting dynamic between the two characters, particularly in the way that Frank idolizes Ripley and unquestioningly follows his instructions (until the third act, when he fatefully doesn't). The story had a lot of potential but, ultimately, the execution is lackluster. The book lacks surprises, tension, and, unexpectedly, the usual depth in the complex male relationships that Highsmith typically excels at writing. It's at its best when simply describing life in Cold War-era Europe, especially the hedonism of West Berlin, but these scenes are too few and far between.

9 'The Blunderer' (1954)

Rating: 3.70/5

"A terrible silence fell in the room." This psychological thriller delves into the lives of two men connected by murder. Walter Stackhouse is a successful lawyer trapped in an unhappy marriage. He becomes obsessed with the case of Melchior Kimmel, a bookseller suspected of killing his wife. When Walter's own wife ends up dead under suspicious circumstances, his fixation on Kimmel turns into a perilous game of cat and mouse. Through it all, Walter's poor decision-making sabotages him at almost every turn, hence the title.

With The Blunderer, Highsmith explores her signature themes like obsession, guilt, and what ordinary people are capable of in extraordinary situations. It's certainly an ambitious book, but these weighty themes end up weighing it down as the plot rolls along. The plot is intricately crafted, but at times it feels unbelievable. The highlight is the unstable police officer Lawrence Corby, who attempts to ruin Walter's life. He's an intriguing antagonist: menacing and unscrupulous, but dedicated to solving crimes.

8 'Ripley under Ground' (1970)

Rating: 3.72/5

"There is nothing quite so annoying as someone who makes his living illegally and is more virtuous than anybody else." In this one, Ripley's past crimes threaten to catch up with him when an American art collector becomes suspicious of a forgery scheme involving a deceased painter, Derwatt, whose works Ripley and his accomplices have been selling. To protect his comfortable existence, Ripley resorts to increasingly desperate and violent measures.

While some of the plot developments strain credulity and the plot occasionally drags, Ripley Under Ground stands out as a great demonstration of Ripley's Machiavellianism. Here, he picks up and discards morality as it suits him, helping people when it's advantageous, murdering them when it's not. The reader gets the sense that Ripley actually enjoys his psychopathy. More than that, he exerts a gravitational pull of malevolence on those around him, warping the other characters to become more selfish and unethical the longer they stay in his presence.

7 'Strangers on a Train' (1950)

Rating: 3.73/5

"Death was only one more adventure untried." Strangers on a Train was Highsmith's debut novel and, thanks to the Alfred Hitchcock film adaptation, probably her most famous. It tells the story of Guy Haines, an architect, and Charles Bruno, a charming but psychopathic man, who meet on a train. Bruno proposes a macabre exchange: he will murder Guy's unfaithful wife if Guy agrees to kill Bruno's despised father. Guy dismisses the idea, but Bruno goes ahead with his part of the plan, forcing Guy into a nightmarish dilemma.

While not quite as impressive as the movie version, the book still packs a punch. It's almost like a modern rendition of a demonic bargain, where Haines is punished simply for his murderous desires, even if he doesn't act on them. The author builds up a steady sense of doom throughout, which eventually becomes overwhelming. The simple, powerful premise was highly influential, being referenced countless times in pop culture and inspiring dozens of copycats.

6 'The Cry of the Owl' (1962)

Rating: 3.75/5

"I think people who lose their hearts too easily are never very happy in life." Robert Forester is a man seeking solace in the countryside after a turbulent divorce. There, he becomes obsessed with observing a woman named Jenny, through her window, believing her life to be perfect. When Jenny discovers Robert, she is strangely drawn to him, leading to an unlikely friendship. However, as their lives intertwine, Jenny's ex-fiancé and Robert's past create a spiral of violence and paranoia.

The Cry of the Owl is a poignant novel, by turns unsettling, captivating, and devastating. Again, there are Hitchcock parallels, especially in the central themes of voyeurism and obsession. These elements were partially inspired by Highsmith's own experiences: she has admitted to once stalking a woman in New York City. Despite this, the author has expressed dissatisfaction with the book, calling it "a polite sitting duck", but that's too harsh. It takes a while to get going, but the latter half of the novel is tense and suspenseful.

5 'This Sweet Sickness' (1960)

Rating: 3.79/5

"Nothing was true but the fatigue of life and the eternal disappointment." This Sweet Sickness is another tale of an infatuation that becomes toxic and destructive. At the center of the story is David Kelsey, a man consumed by his unrequited love for Annabelle, an old flame now married to another. David lives a double life, maintaining an outward appearance of normalcy while retreating to a secluded house where he fantasizes about a future with Annabelle. His obsession drives him to increasingly desperate and dangerous actions, blurring the line between reality and delusion.

From the get-go, the novel is dark, conjuring up an oppressive and creepy atmosphere that never lets up. It succeeds because the character study is so rich and believable. Highsmith charts David's psychological disintegration in detail, as he struggles to maintain his facade. Through him, the author raises questions around love, identity, and lies, with David becoming more and more entangled in a web of untruths that ultimately overwhelm his real life.

4 'Ripley Under Water' (1991)

Rating: 3.79/5

"Just what did happen to a corpse under water for four, five years, even three?" The final novel in the Ripliad, Ripley Under Water finds Ripley back in France, where his tranquil life is threatened when an American couple, the Pritchards, move to his village and begin to pry into his past crimes. The protagonist soon finds himself haunted by the murders he has committed. In the face of Pritchard's meddling, Ripley must marshal all his cunning and ruthlessness to protect his carefully constructed life. Fortunately, he's had a lifetime of practice.

Plot-wise, Ripley Under Water is nothing special, but it stands out by giving the reader a frontrow seat to Ripley's twisted thought patterns. The internal texture of his mind is fully on display. He and several other characters are fleshed out terrifically, feeling like real people rather than simply plot devices. Unfortunately, the first few chapters take a while to get going, and some readers may find the climax, well, anticlimactic.

3 'Ripley's Game' (1974)

Rating: 3.85/5

"I've thought of a wonderful way to start a forest fire." In this one, Ripley is approached by an associate, Reeves Minot, who needs help eliminating a rival in the art forgery business. Ripley suggests involving an innocent bystander, Jonathan Trevanny, a terminally ill man who could use the money. Manipulating Trevanny into becoming an assassin, Ripley watches as the plot spirals into chaos.

This is one of Highsmith's strongest plots (though, again, some minor missteps mar the climax), which chugs along briskly from the very first chapters. Plus, this book features perhaps her best portrayal of Ripley's conscience-less existence. For these reasons, Ripley's Game has lent itself well to the screen, serving as the basis for two solid film adaptations; the first starring Dennis Hopper and Bruno Ganz, the second with John Malkovich and Ray Winstone. The latter has been described by some critics as the all-time best adaptation of a Ripley story.

2 'The Talented Mr. Ripley' (1955)

Rating: 3.94/5

"My imagination functions much better when I don't have to speak to people." The most popular Ripley novel on Goodreads is, unsurprisingly, the first one. The Talented Mr. Ripley introduces Tom Ripley as a young man struggling to make ends meet in New York. His fortunes appear to lift when he is offered a chance to travel to Italy to retrieve a wealthy man's son, Dickie Greenleaf. Envious of Dickie's lifestyle, Tom becomes infatuated with him and eventually decides to assume his identity. Naturally, problems arise, and further crimes are required to maintain the deception.

The book is hard-hitting and vivid, and much of the enjoyment comes from seeing Ripley's amoral thoughts and blunt assessment of the world around him. The compelling character and suspenseful plot have led to the book being adapted multiple times for the screen, with stars as varied as Alain Delon, Matt Damon, and Andrew Scott in the lead role. The novel is simply a '50s classic.

1 'The Price of Salt' (1952)

Rating: 4.02/5

"I feel I stand in a desert with my hands outstretched, and you are raining down upon me." Highsmith's highest-rated book on Goodreads is The Price of Salt, the basis for the film Carol starring Cate Blanchett. Originally published under a pseudonym, it tells the story of Therese Belivet, a young aspiring set designer, who encounters Carol Aird, an elegant older woman, while working at a department store. The two women form an immediate connection that blossoms into a romance. However, their relationship faces societal disapproval and personal obstacles, including Carol's impending divorce and custody battle for her daughter.

The book's portrait of love is tender and nuanced, and its more hopeful take on a same-sex relationship was innovative for the early '50s. The plot resists clichés and the characters defy stereotypes. For this reason, it's a notable novel, and one of Highsmith's strongest projects. The Oscar-nominated movie adaptation is also well worth checking out.

