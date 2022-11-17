Disenchanted star Patrick Dempsey has denied rumours circulating that he will be starring in a new show alongside his former Grey’s Anatomy co-star, Ellen Pompeo. Dempsey is not working on any new show, but has expressed his gratitude in having worked with Pompeo on the medical drama.

A recent interview with Entertainment Weekly has revealed that Dempsey has no plans of working on a new show with his former co-star. “I saw that too,” Dempsey said, acknowledging his awareness of the rumors, explaining the fanfare as a result of Pompeo recently leaving her starring role as Meredith Grey in Grey’s Anatomy. “I think it’s just probably because the show is on… and of course she’s made an announcement, I think, about leaving the show or she’s not on this season.” Dempsey, who played Derek ‘McDreamy’ Shepherd on the long-running medical drama, was delighted that fans still adore his character’s on-screen romance with Pompeo’s, but ultimately denied any rekindling of it in a new show. “It just is a real testament to the fans that they want to see that couple still together and what an impact it is. But no, I haven’t read anything, I haven’t seen anything, and I haven’t talked to her about it.”

Dempsey did go on to say that he enjoyed working with Pompeo, just as much as he’s enjoyed working with Amy Adams on Disenchanted. In the interview, Dempsey compared his working relationship with both Pompeo and Adams to being like a sports team. “It’s like if you play tennis or you play sports or you do anything, you want a good partner to play off from. And I’ve been very fortunate with both,” he said, speaking about both co-stars. “They’re incredible in what they do and it makes your job so much easier because all you have to do is just be present, listen, and play with them. And that’s been something that I’ve really enjoyed and I’m very grateful I’ve had the opportunity to work with both of them.”

Dempsey's interview comes as he promotes his latest film, Disenchanted, which is set to be released on November 18th. Disenchanted is the long-awaited sequel to the part-animated, part-live action Disney film, Enchanted, about a princess who seeks her “true love” after being tricked into a magical portal that takes her to New York. Disenchanted follows on with Giselle (Adams) and Robert’s (Dempsey) romance, drawing out Giselle’s wicked side as she returns to Andalasia. The new film also stars Maya Rudolph, Gabriella Baldacchino, Rachel Duff, James Marsden, Idina Menzel, Yvette Nicole Brown, Jayma Mays, and Kolton Stewart among the cast. The adventure-comedy is directed by Adam Shankman and is written by Brigitte Hales, J. David Stem, and David N. Weiss.

Disenchanted premieres on November 18 on Disney +. Check out the official trailer below: