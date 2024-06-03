The Big Picture Stars Patrick J. Adams and Dulé Hill open to Suits movie spin-off, creator Aaron Korsh considering the idea.

Even though they’re passing on their legal pads to a new group of eager lawyers, Suits stars Patrick J. Adams and Dulé Hill said they’d be down to return to the dog-eat-dog world of Pearson Hardman in a movie off-shoot. In fact, those in attendance at ATX’s Suits retrospective learned that, according to Adams, the idea is already being kicked around by the universe’s creator, Aaron Korsh. When asked by a fan if there were any chances of the USA Network giving suits a similar feature-length makeover as the network has done with other shows in the past, Adams said, “It’s definitely something [Korsh] is interested in doing, trying to get the band back together. It’s gonna depend on a million things if that can happen, but it is possible.”

Joining Adams in his enthusiasm for a film spin-off, Dulé said that he would happily sign his name to the call sheet for such a project, adding “I say as a fan of USA shows becoming films, I would definitely like to be doing another one.” A promising vote of confidence for how the network may handle the next chapter in Suits, Dulé’s comment directly reflects his own experience of working with USA on a feature-length follow-up to his series Psych. While other members of the original series, including Sarah Rafferty, Amanda Schull, and Abigail Spencer were in attendance at the event, they didn’t directly throw their hats into the ring on whether a Suits movie would be something in their future.

This year will mark the fifth anniversary of Suits going black following the final episode of its ninth season and audiences are still thirsty for more. The hype came to an all-time high last summer when the show dropped its first eight seasons on Netflix, quickly not only landing itself on the streamer’s Top 10 but also enjoying a lengthy stay on top of Nielsen’s streaming charts. We can expect to see those viewership numbers catapult even higher this summer as it was recently announced that the ninth and final season will finally be available on the streamer beginning on July 1.

What’s Next For ‘Suits’?

Even though rumblings of a Suits spin-off movie have started, audiences are still a long way off from seeing such a story grace their screens. But that doesn’t mean that reruns are the only way to get your Suits fix. Thanks to the gargantuan boost in interest after the show began streaming on Netflix last summer, production is well underway for an episodic spin-off titled, Suits: LA. The show will follow Stephen Amell’s (Arrow) former federal prosecutor, Ted Black, as he moves from New York to Los Angeles and becomes the go-to attorney for the city’s wealthiest and most powerful clients. Should the pilot get picked up for a full order, audiences can expect a midseason premiere.

Stay tuned to Collider for more information about all things Suits and head over to Netflix to binge the first eight seasons of the original series, with the ninth season arriving on July 1.

Suits On the run from a drug deal gone bad, brilliant college dropout Mike Ross finds himself working with Harvey Specter, one of New York City's best lawyers. Release Date June 23, 2011 Creator Aaron Korsh Cast Gabriel Macht , Amanda Schull , Rick Hoffman , Dule Hill , Katherine Heigl Main Genre Drama Seasons 9 Website http://www.facebook.com/SUITSonUSA Studio Network USA Expand

