Well, Patrick will steal the show… again. After becoming so popular that he earned his own animated series, Spongebob’s best friend Patrick Star is moving forward with Season 2 of The Patrick Star Show. The announcement comes halfway through Season 1, which will continue to roll out episodes at Nickelodeon. The series follows a younger version of Patrick who still lives with his parents and lets his imagination run wild as he creates all types of funny situations for his own made-up TV show.

As Season 1 hasn’t even wrapped, it’s early to tell what type of situations will unfold in the Patrick universe, but it’s safe to say that the young star will continue to host a variety “tv” show with his family and come up with the most surreal ideas for sketches. In one of the most recent episodes of The Patrick Star Show, for example, Patrick realized he needed fruit for a segment and time-traveled to the 1940s to get it, which resulted in him getting exposed to nuclear radiation. Just your average family afternoon.

Claudia Spinelli, Senior Vice President for Animation for Big Kids at Nickelodeon, revealed that the 26 next episodes of The Patrick Star Show will take the title character into new territories, and that’s a great thing. She said:

“This next season of 'The Patrick Star Show' will embark upon even more imaginative, colorful and hilarious adventures, diving deeper into the Star family’s daily life and escapades. For over 20 years, the beloved Patrick Star has provided humor to fans around the world, and we can’t wait to see what he does next.”

The Patrick Star Show features the voice talents from Bill Fagerbakke (Patrick Star), Tom Wilson (Cecil Star), Cree Summer (Bunny Star), Jill Talley (Squidina Star) and Dana Snyder (GrandPat), all of whom are set to reprise their roles in Season 2. Just like in Season 1, cast members from the original SpongeBob Squarepants series will continue to populate Patrick’s world.

SpongeBob Squarepants premiered in 1999 and quickly became the most-watched kids’ animated series, a title which it held on to for two consecutive decades. Across its 300 episodes, the series chronicled the lives of Bikini Bottom dwellers and their antics that frequently evolved to surreal events. To this point, the long-running series has spawned a Tony award-winning musical, two spin-off series and three feature films, with three more on the way.

Nickelodeon is yet to select a release date for Season 2 of The Patrick Star Show.

You can read the official synopsis for The Patrick Star Show below:

The second spin-off of the number-one animated series 'SpongeBob SquarePants' tells brand-new stories about one of the most beloved best friends in TV history that is set to be the wildest ride yet. The family sitcom stars Patrick and the rest of his family as they are constantly disrupted by Patrick’s wild whims and surreal imagination.

