Nickelodeon has released a new trailer that confirms the release date for The Patrick Star Show, the upcoming animated series focused on SpongeBob Squarepants best friend. The spinoff will put Patrick in the spotlight, as we also get to know his family.

The new trailer gives away more of the show’s plot, as Patrick gets somehow involved in the production of his very own TV series. The trailer also presents Patrick’s family. We get to see Cecil Star (voiced by Tom Wilson), Patrick’s fun-loving, happy-go-lucky dad who always puts his family first; Bunny Star (voiced by Cree Summer), Patrick’s loving, sea star mom who is a kooky oddball; Squidina Star (voiced by Jill Talley), Patrick’s 8-year-old little sister who drinks her coffee from a sippy cup; and GrandPat Star (voiced by Dana Snyder), Patrick’s genius grandpa, and the most intelligent member of the Star family.

Although this is a spinoff focused on Patrick, we can expect to see some familiar faces in at least a few episodes, as some of the voice talents from the original show are confirmed as part of the cast of The Patrick Star Show. The Patrick Star Show will bring back Tom Kenny (SpongeBob SquarePants), Rodger Bumpass (Squidward Tentacles), Carolyn Lawrence (Sandy Cheeks), Clancy Brown (Mr. Krabs), and Mr. Lawrence (Plankton).

This is the second animated SpongeBob spinoff to get released, after Paramount+’s Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years. A movie focused on Sandy Cheeks, which will reportedly blend live-action and animation, is also currently in production, with Liza Johnson set to direct.

The Patrick Star Show will premiere at Nickelodeon on Friday, July 9, at 7 p.m. ET/PT, with new episodes coming out every Friday night. Check out the new trailer below.

