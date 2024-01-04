The Big Picture Patrick Stewart's cameo appearance in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness marked the first crossover of an X-Men character from the Fox universe into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Stewart's Professor X character is still relevant and mentioned in The Marvels, indicating that he is still a part of the MCU.

Despite the challenges of filming alone and the difficulties in the past few years, there is a possibility of Stewart making a cameo appearance in Deadpool 3 alongside his X-Men companion Hugh Jackman.

Actor Patrick Stewart has played many notable characters in his career spanning decades and has been a part of many fan-favorite franchises, like X-Men and Star Trek. His on-screen appearance always brings joy to fans and gives a sense of reassurance akin to meeting an old friend in a new environment. Last year, he entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe with a much-anticipated cameo in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, making him officially the first X-Men character from the Fox universe to crossover in the MCU.

It is well known that Multiverse of Madness had a lot of last-minute changes which hampered the feature a bit. The film's shocking story choices included introducing Professor X and killing him just moments later. In a recent interview, when asked playfully by Josh Horowitz about Professor X dying in most of his superhero appearances, Stewart responded, “I do know, I have every confidence that he’s still around.” The actor isn’t wrong as fans recently saw his character mentioned in The Marvels, which also brought back Kelsey Grammer’s Beast.

Further speaking about shooting his Multiverse of Madness cameo appearance, Stewart confirmed that he shot it “alone.” Adding, “I think the big scene, I think, each one of the leading actors had the same experience, they were shot on their own.” Calling the process “frustrating and disappointing,” he added, “That’s how it has been, the last few years have been challenging.”

Patrick Stewart May Appear in a ‘Deadpool 3’ Cameo

Image via Marvel Studios

When he was probed about a possible appearance in Deadpool 3, where his X-Men companion Hugh Jackman is returning as Wolverine, he revealed, “it has come up.” Further explaining, “There’s been a process, but you know the last two-three years have been so difficult with both the labor problems and the health problems.” Both Jackman and Stewart had hung up their superhero boots with 2017’s Academy Award-nominated feature Logan, however, when the Fox and Disney merger happened fans rallied for their return and both the actors finally obliged. Nonetheless, it has been confirmed that Logan’s legacy won’t be hurt by Jackman’s upcoming appearance. It is unclear where Stewart’s Professor X will appear next in the MCU.

Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness is available to stream on Disney+. Deadpool 3 is slated for a July 26 release date. You can learn more about it with our guide here and check out Stewart’s comments below:

