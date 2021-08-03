While Patrick Stump is best known as the lead singer of the band Fall Out Boy, he’s actually spent the last six years fulfilling another dream of his: scoring. Stump, who famously writes a lot of Fall Out Boy’s music himself, has infused each of the band’s albums with the diversity of his own musical taste and knowledge, but in scoring he found an outlet through which he can even more drastically expand his musical horizons. And for his latest effort, he got to tackle a dream gig: writing a new Spider-Man theme song.

Stump is the composer of the new Disney Junior series Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends, for which he also wrote and performed a brand new Spider-Man theme song. An opportunity that this self-professed “Marvel nerd” was thrilled to accept, Stump infused the score with nods to iconic Spider-Man scores from the likes of Danny Elfman and Michael Giacchino, not to mention the iconic 1960s theme. But Stump’s first TV series also offered up new challenges for the composer and musician, as he told me during a recent interview that it’s been “eat, breathe, sleep, live Spidey” recently as he’s been writing the score ahead of the show’s August 6th debut.

Our conversation also touched on Stump’s approach to composing as a whole, and how it differs from writing music for Fall Out Boy. He talked about how Fall Out Boy’s sonic diversity and penchant for evolution with each album helped prepare him for composing, and how writing music for Pete Wentz’s lyrics primed him for writing music for a specific film or TV show. We also discussed the freeing nature of composing, when you’re writing as part of a team or crafting music to fit a specific moment, in contrast to the inherently personal nature of writing music as a recording artist.

Throughout our conversation it was clear not only just how passionate Stump is about composing, but also how much he enjoys it and, frankly, is incredibly well-suited to it. He noted that he hopes to still be composing for the foreseeable future, and singled out a Marvel movie as a dream job down the road (a solid fit, if I say so myself). But he’s also undoubtedly still passionate about Fall Out Boy, and while he confirmed the band didn’t spend the pandemic trying to write new music over Zoom, he sounded both excited and nervous about getting back out on stage with the band for the first time in over a year (the Hella Mega Tour kicked off at the end of July, and we spoke a few days before the first show).

I’ve been a fan of Fall Out Boy since discovering Take This to Your Grave back in 2003, so it was a thrill to be able to chat with Stump about music and his approach to scoring. Much like each Fall Out Boy album is different from the last, Stump’s work on this series is like nothing he’s done before — it’s a joyous burst of excitement and fun, and the theme song is catchy as hell.

You can read the full interview below, and Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends debuts on Disney Junior on August 6th.

I'm curious how this project first came about for you, but also, what was your reaction when you found out you got to write a new Spider-Man theme song?

PATRICK STUMP: Well it was an opportunity, it wasn't a guarantee. Just the chance to get to write a Spider-Man theme song, let's be honest, a lot of times you work on stuff and it doesn't go anywhere. So I kind of expected that. But even just getting to do it is crazy, you know? It was one of those things that if nothing ever became of it, I was still ecstatic just to get to do it, because I'm a pretty big Marvel nerd. I was really excited and inspired when I wrote it, and I was just so grateful that they called.

How do you set about actually writing a Spider-Man theme song? There's obviously one hugely iconic version out there and then a number of other ones too.

STUMP: That was kind of my thinking. I was thinking about Spider-Man from every angle, and the Spider-Man universe from every angle. Because, yeah, this is going to be some little kid show, but to me, it's a lot of responsibility. It's a big deal. Spider-Man is one of my favorite things. So I wanted to kind of pay homage to all of the different versions of Spidey music. Obviously you have the 60s, theme which is the most iconic one, but I also wanted to kind of weave in elements of the [Danny] Elfman score from the [Sam] Raimi movies and the Michael Giacchino score and elements of the 90s show that have kind of a more metal theme. I kind of wanted to play up all of them, and there was the original Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends, if you remember that one.

For sure.

STUMP: It's more brassy and just very 70s and 80s. I wanted to put all those things in a blender in this hyper-caffeinated two-minute explosion of Spidey. I'm like, "If you're four years old and this is the first time you're experiencing Spidey, I want you to get your money's worth."

I was going to ask about that. My wife is expecting our first child and —

STUMP: Oh, awesome. Congratulations.

Oh, thank you. Well, I was thinking the baby’s not going to watch Sam Raimi's movies when they're four or five, but this show could be their first introduction to Spider-Man ever. So that must be kind of cool as well as you're thinking, this is what these kids are going to think Spider-Man is before they go onto the other stuff. You get to introduce them to it.

STUMP: It's a little scary at first. I'm like, "I don't know, how am I going to navigate that?" But then ultimately you just do your best because it's just awesome to get to do. So worst case scenario, you spent a good couple of hours writing something you enjoy.

I'm curious about the score as well, because it sounds like scoring an animated Spider-Man cartoon would just be a blast and I think this is your first time scoring a full season of television?

STUMP Yeah. In television, I really haven't done anything yet. I've mainly just been doing indie films and I did do a couple things that ended up on television, but it's not the same thing. So I wasn't really prepared for that. I've been scoring now for about six years pretty regularly, pretty much all day every day, and I was like, "I’ve got the hang of this. I know how this goes. I've done it, I'm an old salt at this point." But I hadn't really done a show and the delivery schedule is a lot more. There's so much to the show, and they're not playing around either. I was actually really pleased and impressed with how much they care about the music, but it's also like, "Oh no, we're really going for it." (laughs) So it's been eat, breathe, sleep, live Spidey. I'm pretty deep in it right now.

I'm always amazed at composers who have the capacity to do that, because that's such a massive volume of music you have to create.

STUMP: Yeah, and it's weird too. There are themes and things that recur, but the show isn't set up to really just reuse a ton of stuff. It's not that kind of thing. So I really am having to come up with stuff for most episodes, and it's a ton of work but it's great. It's always such a challenge — it's such a not-cynical show, you know? And I think it's really easy to be very cynical, so having a reason to find that every day is pretty great.

I did want to ask about your other scoring work. One of the things I really love about Fall Out Boy is that each album sounds different from the last. It feels like a progression or like you guys evolve with each outing. And I was curious, as you got into composing where each job may be wildly different than the last one you just did, did you find that kind of sonic diversity and the music that you had been writing for Fall Out Boy helpful in making that transition?

STUMP: Oh yeah. Fall Out Boy primed me for it really well. It's actually like a perfect fit. For starters, I think I was already kind of interpreting somebody else's story. For people who don't know, I don't write the lyrics in the band, but I write the majority of the music, which is kind of weird. Usually that's not the singer, usually that's some background guy that does that. But it's the opposite in our band. So I've always been interpreting Pete's lyrics and kind of putting that to music.

So then for scoring, the fact that I'm helping somebody else tell a story, that feels really comfortable to me. And then in terms of different kinds of music — I was thinking the other day about how big an influence somebody like Elvis Costello was to me, just because he was willing to try things. He's got the Burt Bacharach record and he's got the Brodsky Quartet record. He would try these things with different artists and different bands and different music, and he's name dropping A Tribe Called Quest and the Beastie Boys and stuff. The fact that a lot of my heroes were really open to a lot of different kinds of music really helped me. In the show for example, like Aunt May puts on bossa nova for a minute and I'm lucky that I have a somewhat decent awareness of bossa nova music. Just from that kind of stuff. Scoring's really perfect if you're that kind of nerd, where you have a reserve of references for all kinds of music.

I was thinking if you just took someone unfamiliar with Fall Out Boy and you make them listen to “Tell That Mick,” and then you make them listen to “Church,” it doesn't sound like two completely different bands, but it's hard to imagine that is the same band.

STUMP: Yeah. It's funny, early on I was a lot more like, "I want to do completely different stuff." And Pete was like, "Don't try to do different stuff. Just do what you do and eventually your individuality will come out." I thought that was pretty good advice for a 20-year-old or whatever he was at the time. It's weird because we'll play all those songs live together and you play them back-to-back and it kind of weirdly feels like it works. But yeah, then you listen to those records and you're like, "This is crazy.” (laughs) But that's the thing. I think that every artist is on that kind of journey and I'm sure 20 years from now I'll look at my scores and go, "Oh, how am I the same guy?" If I'm lucky enough to still score.

I hope you will be. I really like your stuff.

STUMP: Me too. I really hope I get to. I love doing it so much.

You’ve obviously been writing and producing and performing music for a long time. When you started composing music for film and TV, did that experience have any effect on the way that you actually write music or the way you like to write music? Or did you learn anything new about yourself through the experience of writing film music versus writing for Fall Out Boy or producing someone else's record?

Image via Disney

STUMP: They are completely different, and I think that's the thing that — I mean it kind of goes without saying, but I think especially sometimes talking to other people outside of it, they're surprised at how different it is. One of the things that's so weird about being an artist — and about being a recording artist more than any other kind of musician that I can think of, because if you're in an orchestra or if you're a composer or any other profession in music, it isn't the same. But when you're an artist, you are expected to always be in the character of yourself. So every idea, every note, you are expected to be performing from an earnest place. So that is actually a lot of pressure, because it forces you to literally, you're trying to love everything you do. It's kind of exhausting sometimes, because no one's going to [love everything they do].

Whereas when you're the second viola player, you have to love how you're performing. You have to perform it the best you can. But your personal taste doesn't really come into it; that's not the job. And sometimes as a composer, that's been really fun. It sounds kind of funny but it’s been really fun to turn something in and a director will go, "No, I was really hoping for something like this," and you’re like, "Are you sure?" and they say, "Yes." And you're like, "Okay. I'll find a way to do that." (laughs) I love that challenge of trying to find a way to express yourself, and it forces you to find new avenues.

But there are just all these roadblocks essentially, and those kinds of challenges are exciting because it's not about you. You're part of a team. When you're a composer, you're part of the team. You don't get to be like, "Well, this is what it is. This is what I'm giving you.” — and it’s great. It's kind of freeing in a weird way. I mean, even just the capacity to write something silly because a character is doing something silly. You'd never write something silly in a band, because you’ve got to be cool all the time. Or something really grandiose and terrifying that would be totally inappropriate in a pop music context, it's really neat to get to be scary. I just did a horror film and it's super fun to be like, "What does disgusting sound like?"

I was actually interviewing James Newton Howard a few months ago and he was saying the exact same thing about how he's serving the director, he’s serving the studio. He wrote one score for The Village that was entirely tossed out. What he writes is not necessarily what he likes, and he said that's kind of part of the fun of the job.

STUMP: Yeah and it is, because I think the secret is that you're in there no matter what. So even if you think to yourself, "Oh, well I don't like this." It's still through the prism of your experience of how you think and how you write. So down to the chords, down to the rhythms. Even when a composer thinks to themselves like, "Ugh, fine, I'll just do something dumb." Your version of dumb is your version of dumb. So there's still expression in there even if you want to resist it and be angry at it. Which I haven't really had to do. Again, I am enjoying myself a lot doing this. I feel like I have the right temperament for it, because I'm not that precious with it.

Sia said something to me once. Because she writes all these pop songs and she's kind of famous for writing a ton of amazing songs, I was like, "How do you do it?" and she said, "Well, I go in there, I have my session for like two hours and I put everything into it and I care about every note and every word. And then I leave it and I never think about it again." And I was like, "Oh." And she's like, "So I'll write 100 songs and maybe two of them work, but I’m not upset about the ones that didn't work." And I'm like, "Oh, that's how you do it." It's really that kind of thing. I couldn't do it with pop music (laughs). Pop music you care too much about. It's hard to lay yourself out there and then walk away. But in scoring, I think I'm much more comfortable with being like, "Okay, this is my idea. You don't like it? Great. I got another one."

Yeah, it sounds like fun. You said this is kind of your day job at this point, are there any specific genres or filmmakers or dream projects you'd love to score?

STUMP: Oh man. I grew up with all the standards. Star Wars and Batman and that kind of stuff. All the John Williams scores and all the superhero stuff. Alan Silvestri, Back to the Future. I'd love to get to do something big and sweeping and triumphant or something big and scary. A Tim Burton film is like the little kid dream. Marvel movies right now, my ultimate dream probably would be to do some kind of Marvel movie, but I don't know. I'm just happy to be doing it at this point. (laughs)

Well, I'll put it out there. I would love to hear you score a Marvel movie.

STUMP: Yeah, that would be the dream. Again, I'm pretty new to this, so maybe another 10 years from now when we're on like Phase Six or something. Maybe I'll get a chance.

Blade 3 or something like that.

STUMP: (Laughs) Yeah, exactly.

Selfishly, I have to ask. I know you're about to go back out on tour, are you excited to get back out there and is there any new Fall Out Boy music on the horizon? [Editor’s note: This interview was conducted a few days before the first show of Fall Out Boy’s Hella Mega Tour]

STUMP: Nothing to speak of there. It's been really hard to be a band in a pandemic. I think we've done a good job of maintaining contact and stuff, but I mean, we physically can't see each other and physically can't talk to each other, it's impossible to like be a band and be in a room. I know you can do it by Zoom, but it's like, really? (laughs)

Yeah, it's not the same.

STUMP: Not the same. But yeah, it'll be really cool. I'm kind of nervous. It didn't feel like it was going to be that long, but with the pandemic and everything, it ended up being such a long time now since we played. And I've been so deep in scoring mode that I'm like, I kind of forgot what it's like to perform. I'm kind of anxious about the first night. I feel like I don't have to carry myself as a rock star anymore, so I've just been in scoring mode. So it'll be interesting to see if I still got it. (laughs)

Listen to Stump's theme song for Marvel's Spidey and His Amazing Friends below.

