For as prominent a genre as the Western is, it's a bit strange to think that a star like Patrick Swayze only made one during his career. While some consider Road House to fit most of the genre's conventions, and the miniseries North and South comes occasionally close to traditional Western antics, Swayze only ever made one traditional Western. However, there was another action flick that came dangerously close to the distinctly American genre — and we're not talking about Steel Dawn. No, the picture we're thinking of is the 1989 revenge thriller Next of Kin. Playing ordinary southerner-turned-Chicago detective Truman Gates, Swayze takes the law into his own hands here in this action movie that also stars Liam Neeson, Helen Hunt, Adam Baldwin, and, oddly enough, even Ben Stiller.

'Next of Kin' Is a Revenge Thriller That Wishes It Was a Western

Image via Warner Bros.

1989’s Next of Kin is a crime thriller about a country-turned-city detective (Swayze) whose brother Gerald (Bill Paxton) is murdered by two criminals: Baldwin's Joey Rosselini and Stiller's Lawrence Isabella. What these murderers don’t figure in, however, is that Swayze’s Truman Gates is hell-bent on avenging his brother, and he's not the only one. To make things worse, Truman's other brother, Briar (Neeson), is on a revenge mission of his own, and as the two Gates' boys seek to find those responsible, they each hold differing ideas of justice. The film is action-packed and full of all the '80s appeal and charisma that director John Irvin could muster from his leading man. Swayze really sells it as the tortured cop hero, and offers plenty of cowboy flair to boot.

But, how is Next of Kin kind of a Western? Well, for starters, Truman is your typical country boy who leaves his old life behind to become a lawman, putting him at odds with both the outlaws of the Windy City and his own people back in the hills. In many respects, he is a man without a home or a country. His badge is his only code, and he comes to the city with a complicated past, a character archetype found in many Western and especially neo-Western tales. Somewhat akin to the way that Old West lawmen deal with their own post-war turmoil, Truman wrestles with where he came from and tries to distance himself from the Appalachian culture he grew up in. Though he finds a true family with his wife, Jessica (Hunt), he cannot fully outrun that part of himself. When put into a corner by Rosselini, Truman is forced to embrace the ways of his youth, resulting in a firefight between the mob and the hillbilly army made up of his kin.

Moreover, though Next of Kin is primarily a revenge movie by nature, it plays with the familiar themes of civilization versus the frontier. The Isabella crew is a gang of mobsters who utilize modern convenience and means for the sake of expanding their empire, while the Gates clan, for all their quirks, live more in harmony with the surrounding nature. Truman exists in a state between these two. Though he enjoys all the style and substance of city living, he easily falls back into the ways of his upbringing. More than that, when he realizes that his badge will no longer give him the satisfactory justice he craves, he forsakes it entirely, picking up his bow and arrow and returning to the man he once was in Kentucky almost like a gunslinger who has long been away from his six-shooter.

Patrick Swayze Kicks Serious Butt in 'Next of Kin'