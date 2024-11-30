A miniseries centering on the complicated history leading up to and during the American Civil War is likely not the first thing that comes to mind when you hear the name Patrick Swayze. And yet, North and South is considered one of the best historical epics ever produced for television, and is the seventh highest-rated miniseries of all time, according to the Tribune-Star. Swayze stars as southerner Orry Main opposite James Read's northern counterpart, George Hazzard. The pair quickly become close friends while at West Point together in the 1840s, but tensions rise as history continues. If you're in the mood for an epic exploration of the social and political moves that led to one of America's bloodiest conflicts, then North and South is for you.

'North and South' Is a Detailed Civil War Miniseries Full of Nuance and Drama

Right off the bat, we should make it clear that North and South is not just a single miniseries (nor are we discussing the 2004 BBC drama of the same name). While the original six-part miniseries began the saga in 1985, the narrative continued in 1986 with the six-part North and South: Book II. It wouldn't be until 1994 that the story would conclude with the three-part Heaven and Hell: North and South Book III. The story spans from 1842 through the immediate aftermath of the Civil War in 1866. Based on the North and South trilogy of novels by John Jakes, the goal was to examine both sides while centering on the endearing friendship between Orry and George, transcending the conflict. This means that the miniseries examines each and every flaw of both the North and the South's respective ideologies and details in full the reasoning (however misguided) for Orry's struggle with the notion of abolition.

But North and South isn't just about the moral conflict at the heart of all great Civil War dramas. It's about normal people figuring out how to move on with their lives. It's about how not to let tragedy overwhelm a person and how to find love in the most impossible circumstances. We see this, especially in the romance between Orry and Madeline (Lesley-Anne Down), which is doomed from the start when they meet only as the former is headed off to the military academy and the latter is to be married off to the absolute worst person in the South. Despite their challenges and the years that pass by in between, they remain devoted to one another.

The miniseries does a fantastic job of highlighting the morally reprehensible practice of slavery while also noting that people of the day were as complicated as we are now. For instance, Virgilia Hazzard (played powerfully by Kirstie Alley) is an abolitionist who is right about the evils of slavery. Still, that doesn't mean she's a perfect person as she also becomes an adulterer, a murderer, and incredibly vengeful in her methods. These complexities make for a rousing drama that helps us understand differing viewpoints. Again, North and South doesn't want us to be sympathetic to or nostalgic about the ways of the South (this is not The Birth of a Nation, after all), but it also encourages us to see the individuals who make up the Southern states rather than mobbing them together as a purely evil whole. In no way is this done better throughout the saga than through Patrick Swayze's character Orry Main.

Patrick Swayze's Orry Main Is a Fantastically Complicated Protagonist

Of course, the breakout character is Swayze's Orry Main. Orry is a very mixed bag. On one hand, he can be incredibly heroic. Willing to save his best friend's life and put his own at risk for his country (he and George fought together in the Mexican-American War), he cares deeply about his friends and family and will do anything in his power to protect them. His love for Madeline is like something out of Shakespeare, and he attempts (and fails) to remain honorable with her despite her marriage to Justin LaMotte (played most sadistically by David Carradine). And yet, Orry is deeply, deeply flawed. As the son of a slave owner and later a slave owner himself, he wrestles with the idea of abolition. Though he doesn't actively condone the practice at the series' beginning, he still ends up owning slaves, much to the irritation of George's abolitionist sister, Virgilia.

Patrick Swayze plays the part incredibly well. Even considering these egregious character flaws, he's a generally likable protagonist. We may not understand his outdated or immoral practices, but we understand him as a character. Indeed, we even root for his happiness with Madeline, who is trapped in a loveless and abusive marriage. The way Swayze can win us over, even if he struggles to see some of the errors of his own ways, is no small feat for an actor to convey. Like some of the best characters in fiction, Orry lives more in shades of grey (and not just because of his Confederate uniform) than in either black or white.

'North and South' Proves Patrick Swayze Could Handle Prestige Drama — Even If He Bowed Out at the End

Patrick Swayze may generally be known for his work in projects like Road House, Point Break, Dirty Dancing, and Red Dawn, but with North and South, he proved that he could handle long-form, meaty drama beyond just traditional action and romance. The vigor he brings to the role of Orry Main and how he and James Read's George Hazzard bounce off one another is a feat worthy of championing. More than that, North and South makes us wish the actor had attempted more historical dramas. Unfortunately, Patrick Swayze did not return for the third miniseries, Heaven and Hell. Originally, he had intended to appear in a cameo but opted out at the last minute due to "creative differences," the Los Angeles Times reported.

Considering the third installment in the North and South epic is the worst of the bunch, we can't exactly blame him. Instead, the production was forced to cobble together old footage of the actor and mix it with a body double. Despite that, Heaven and Hell effectively ends the saga (and the Civil War) with an end you won't see coming. But throughout the series, Orry and George encountered plenty of historical figures, often played by notable actors. Johnny Cash appears as evangelist and abolitionist John Brown, Robert Guillaume as Frederick Douglas, Hal Holbrook as President Abraham Lincoln, Lloyd Bridges (who was no stranger to the time period) as Confederate President Jefferson Davis, and plenty more.

History is messy, so it makes sense that a miniseries about one of the bloodiest times in United States history would also be messy. While we can't change the past, stories like North and South are important so that they can help us learn and pave the way for a better future. As far as the production is concerned, there are plenty of reasons it's still so widely regarded, and Patrick Swayze is certainly one of them.

