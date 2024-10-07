Patrick Swayze is one of the most beloved actors to have ever graced the big screen. With a career that spanned over 30 years, up until his untimely death from pancreatic cancer in 2009, he brought life to so many characters and brought a certain charisma and charm to every role he took on.

It’s hard to narrow down which performances were his best, when he poured his heart and soul into every single one, but here are 10 of his most profound and impressive performances throughout his career.

10 ‘One Last Dance’ (2003)

Appeared as Travis

One Last Dance is a lesser-known film in Patrick Swayze’s filmography, but it certainly earns its spot on a list of his best performances. The movie follows a group of dancers who are forced to put aside differences and past issues and come together when their choreographer unexpectedly passes away. They reconcile to perform the dance that tore them apart years before as both a tribute to their choreographer, and in an attempt to save his studio, all the while reopening old wounds.

It’s a pretty simple concept that may not sound all that thrilling, but what makes it so special is that it was written and directed by Patrick’s wife Lisa Niemi, who also starred in it alongside him. The movie was also choreographed by his mom Patsy Swayze, making the entire movie a family affair. There’s so much love built into the very foundation of the movie that there’s no denying his performance is as real as they come and that he put his all into it.

9 ‘11:14’ (2003)

Appeared as Frank

Undeniably one of the most underrated movies of Swayze’s career, 11:14 is also one of the most underrated performances of his career. The movie features an ensemble cast of Hilary Swank, Rachel Leigh Cook, Colin Hanks, and more. At the core of the movie is two car accidents that occurred at, you guessed it, 11:14 PM, and the movie follows five separate storylines that all seemingly connect to one another.

In 11:14 Swayze plays a concerned, suburban dad, and while there’s not much more that can be said about his character or storyline without spoiling the plot of the movie (seriously, you want to go into this one knowing hardly anything), he manages to make what could easily be a mundane character stand out. 11:14 also allowed him to prove that despite the prime of his career being in the 80s and the 90s, he could still keep an audience engaged.

8 ‘Donnie Darko’ (2001)

Appeared as Jim Cunningham

Donnie Darko is a total mind-boggle of a movie, and an eerie one at that. It features a large, almost mutant-like bunny rabbit named Frank who informs teenager Donnie Darko (Jake Gyllenhall) that the world will end in 28 days, 6 hours, 42 minutes, and 12 seconds, which is a lot of stress for one teenager to grapple with. There’s a lot to be unpacked with the movie, and again, it’s another one you should go into knowing very little about so you can get the full effect of its brilliance.

Patrick Swayze has a small role in the film but it’s prominent nonetheless. He plays Jim Cunningham, a motivational speaker who is harboring a dark and deeply disturbing secret. By this point in his career, Swayze had played roles that spanned all genres, but his role in Donnie Darko allowed him to lean into a much darker side of his performance and show off his versatility as an actor.

7 ‘Red Dawn’ (1984)

Appeared as Jed Eckert

Red Dawn features an all-star 80s ensemble cast of Swayze, C. Thomas Howell, Lea Thompson, Charlie Sheen, and even Swayze’s future Dirty Dancing co-star Jennifer Grey. As World War III looms, a band of young rebels fights to protect their home (and America!) While the movie wasn’t exactly a critical success upon release it has since gained traction as a beloved 80s film, and it's notable for launching the early careers of the above actors.

Swayze stars as Jed, and since he’s the oldest of the young group of rebels he’s crowned the leader of them by default. It was the first of what would eventually be many action roles for Swayze, and he portrayed Jed as someone you wanted to see get in on the action, but also as someone you could sympathize with and feel for, which isn’t an easy feat. It’s an archetype that Swayze would return to multiple times throughout his career, the tough but sensitive hero, and Red Dawn is when he first got to debut it.

6 ‘The Outsiders’ (1983)

Appeared as Darrel “Darry” Curtis

The Outsiders is undeniably one of the most well-known pieces of media, whether you’ve read the book or seen the movie, you likely know about The Outsiders, it’s a classic for a reason. Featuring performances from Patrick Swayze, C. Thomas Howell, Matt Dillon, Ralph Macchio, Tom Cruise, Rob Lowe, and Emilio Esteves, it’s truly a masterpiece in casting alone, and helped launch the careers of many of the actors, it also kicked off the Brat Pack era of the 80s.

Swayze stars as Darrel Curtis, or Darry, as he’s referred to throughout the movie. He’s the older brother of Sodapop and Ponyboy, and as the oldest has been tasked with raising them after the untimely death of their parents. His role is small in comparison to the rest of the characters, but it’s not any less important. Darrel is a very stoic character, his primary goal is keeping his family together in the wake of tragedy, and Swayze portrays this with such intricacy in depth. This is something that is especially impressive considering this was only his second feature film.

5 ‘Point Break’ (1991)

Appeared as Bodhi

Point Break is a crime thriller set against a surfing backdrop and starring Patrick Swayze and Keanu Reeves. Need we say more? Reeves stars as an FBI agent tasked with investigating a group of bank robbers. Things don’t go to plan though because he soon finds himself entangled in a complex relationship with the group’s leader Bodhi, played by Swayze.

Point Break stands out in Swayze’s career for a multitude of reasons. For starters, his hair is incredible. Second, he did the majority of his own stunts for the movie, including learning how to surf and skydive, garnering plenty of injuries along the way. Third, Swayze so often played the good guy, the heartthrob, or the love interest. Point Break was his chance to step into the villain’s shoes for a change, and he did so, bringing with him that signature Swayze charm and making Bodhi a magnetic character that you can’t help but be entranced by.

4 ‘Road House’ (1989)

Appeared as Dalton

Undeniably one of Swayze’s most well-known and most-loved films, Road House sees him take on the role of Dalton, a bouncer who is hired to restore order at a roadside bar. His presence garners the attention of a corrupt businessman who runs the town through shady dealings and sends thugs to mess with Dalton and the bar. The movie also features Sam Elliot, which coupled with Patrick Swayze is reason enough for it to be an immediate classic.

Road House allowed Swayze to showcase his impeccable athletic skills alongside his acting prowess. Seriously, he’s roundhouse kicking all over this movie, and there is plenty of action sequences to keep things exciting. Swayze had already proved himself to be a heartthrob by this point, and Road House solidified him as a notable action star as well.

3 ‘To Wong Foo, Thanks For Everything!’ (1995)

Appeared as Vida Boheme

Much of this list is praising Patrick Swayze for his roles in action movies, or calling him (rightfully so) a heartthrob, and those still stand. But in 1995 he added something different to his repertoire, a movie called To Wong Foo, Thanks For Everything! in which he plays a drag queen named Vida Boheme. In the movie, he and fellow queens Chi-Chi Rodriguez (John Leguizamo) and Noxeema Jackson (Wesley Snipes) are on their way to the Miss Drag Queen of America pageant when their car breaks down in a small town. Initially weary after a previous bad experience, they soon learn that the townsfolk aren’t as close-minded as they thought they’d be.

To Wong Foo is a very different movie and a very different role from the rest of Swayze’s filmography but that actually proved to be beneficial for him, and only made him more loved and praised as an actor. The movie itself was very ahead of its time, and is very sweet and quirky. But Swayze portrays his character of Vida with such care and femininity without feeling like a caricature or like he’s trying to get a laugh out of the audience. He truly morphs into the role and dedicates himself to it wholeheartedly which is a really beautiful thing to see. Even better is that he earned a Golden Globe nomination for his work in the film, alongside much praise from fans and critics alike.

2 ‘Dirty Dancing’ (1987)

Appeared as Johnny Castle

Arguably Swayze’s most well-known movie, Dirty Dancing follows Frances “Baby” Houseman (Jennifer Grey), a young woman who goes on vacation with her family to the Catskills. There she meets the cold yet intriguing Johnny Castle (Swayze), the resort’s dance instructor, and unexpectedly finds herself filling in as his dance partner. The pair naturally fall in love as he teaches her how to dance and in turn, helps her come out of her shell and become her own person.

Dirty Dancing is the movie that solidified Patrick Swayze as an all-time heartthrob, even now, decades later, Johnny Castle is still swoon-worthy. But Swayze also brought so much more to the character than just sex appeal. When we first meet Johnny he’s very cold and kind of a jerk, he looks down on Baby because he believes she gets everything handed to her. It takes him a while to warm up to her, but when he does we realize there are so many more layers to his character, and a lot of hurt that is buried beneath the surface. Swayze brings so much heart to Johnny, he brings him to life and oozes with charm in a way that isn’t smug, but is instead magnetic and alluring. And who can forget his most memorable line from the movie, “Nobody puts Baby in a corner.” It’s magic on film, truly, and the chemistry between Swayze and Grey only elevates that.

1 ‘Ghost’ (1990)

Appeared as Sam Wheat

Ghost follows Sam Wheat (Swayze) a young man who is murdered and comes back as a ghost to save his girlfriend Molly (Demi Moore) from a similar fate with the help of a psychic named Oda Mae (Whoopi Goldberg). The movie juggles multiple genres from romance, to thriller, to fantasy, and even horror at times, and it does so flawlessly. It’s undeniably one of Patrick Swayze’s most critically successful films, having garnered 5 Oscar nominations and taking home 2 wins. But it also serves as Swayze’s best and most poignant performance, even scoring him a Golden Globe nomination for it.

Swazye’s character Sam is a bit of a complicated man. He and his girlfriend Molly have been together for years, and they even live together, but he refuses to say “I love you”, no matter how many times she says it to him. His response instead is to say “Ditto”, which, by the end of the movie, does become pretty darn romantic too. But given that Ghost is a romance movie that banks on the viewer being enamoured with the main couple, it can be a risky move to write one-half of your couple as unable to express his feelings. This is why Swayze’s performance is so important to the film. He manages to express so much in his actions and his looks that he doesn’t always need words. We can tell that Sam loves Molly, even if he can’t bring himself to say more than “Ditto” because Swayze is just so good at acting with his emotions. If it were any other actor taking on this role, and this challenge, it may not have worked out quite as well, but there was always something special about Swayze, and he became every role he took on.