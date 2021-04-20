Patrick Wilson has revealed he’s in training for blockbuster sequel Aquaman 2 in a very sweaty photo uploaded to his Instagram account. We’ve known for a while that the actor would be returning for James Wan’s second visit to Atlantis as the freshly deposed King Orm, also known as Ocean Master, but the fact he’s hitting the weight room in preparation for his comeback indicates he could have quite a substantial supporting role.

Aquaman surprised a lot of people when it became the highest-grossing DC Comics adaptation ever after swimming over the $1.1 billion mark at the box office. This, in turn, has created increased expectations for the follow-up, even if spin-off The Trench was recently canceled by Warner Bros.

Based on where we last saw Orm, he could be positioned as an ally to Jason Momoa’s title hero after their epic undersea battle saw Arthur Curry defeat his half-brother but spare his life. More Patrick Wilson is never a bad thing, especially when he pitched his performance perfectly in the first film, delivering all of his ridiculous dialogue with a completely straight face, albeit with just enough of a knowing nod to how inherently ludicrous both the premise and every word that came out of his mouth was.

From a pure entertainment standpoint, Aquaman was a big-budget blast of bonkers insanity, boasting everything from Dolph Lundgren riding a giant seahorse into battle to the legendary Julie Andrews voicing a monstrous sea-dwelling leviathan via Pitbull vaguely covering Toto’s “Africa” with “Ocean 2 Ocean," and of course an octopus that played a wicked drum solo.

It’s shaping up to be a busy year for Wilson, who has sequel The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It coming to theaters and HBO Max in June before reporting for duty on Aquaman 2, while he’s also set to make his directorial debut on the next installment in the Insidious franchise. Game of Thrones alumni Pilou Asbaek recently boarded the ensemble alongside returning stars Momoa, Wilson, Amber Heard, Nicole Kidman, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and more.

Aquaman 2 is currently slated for a December 2022 release. Check out Wilson’s photo below, and start getting hyped about the return of a buff Ocean Master.

