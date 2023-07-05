Patrick Wilson may be best known as a horror icon thanks to his roles in both The Conjuring and Insidious franchises, but it’s hardly the only thing he should be known for. Wilson was once a Broadway star thanks to his roles in Oklahoma and The Full Monty and received an Emmy nomination for reprising his stage character from Angels in America in director Mike Nichols’ limited series adaptation of the same name. In the years that followed his screen debut, he’s been a superhero in Zack Snyder’s Watchmen, an action star in the botched reboot of The A-Team, a real-life outlaw in the western The Alamo, and an astronaut that prevents the moon from falling in (you guessed it) Moonfall. However, the 2006 film Little Children showed that Wilson could capture a level of realistic intimacy on screen that few male actors of his generation would be comfortable with.

Patrick Wilson Proves He Is a Romantic Lead in 'Little Children'

Little Children hails from director Todd Field, who most recently earned praise for writing and directing the 2022 masterpiece Tár. Field had broken through in Hollywood thanks to his 2001 film In The Bedroom, a social drama that explored a secret relationship that destroys two families. Little Children is essentially an extension of the same themes. The film focuses on the unspoken events that go on “behind closed doors” in a small suburban community. Wilson stars as the married man Brad Adamson, who begins to reflect on his failing relationship with his wife Kathy (Jennifer Connelly) when his new neighbor Sarah Pierce (Kate Winslet) falls in love with him.

While the plot itself feels like the same premise of a primetime soap opera, Field doesn’t treat the subject material itself as scandalous. There’s a natural attraction that grows between Sarah and Brad, as they have both grown bored by their marriages and uncertain about their futures. Sarah sees the life of a housewife as a depressing one, and Brad keeps holding back from taking the bar exam that he’s prepared for due to his ongoing sense of self-doubt. The scenes between Wilson and Winslet are electrifying because there’s nothing extraordinary about their relationship; it speaks to the tragedy of the film that these two dreamers are meant to be kept apart, and live their lives exclusively.

Patrick Wilson and Kate Winslet Have Palpable Chemistry

Given that the film itself is about the nature of sexual repression and its ramifications, the role required a certain degree of on-screen intimacy between Wilson and Winslet. Wilson does a great job at showing the uncomfortable nature of Brad’s proceedings; he’s been so used to the familiarity that Kathy brought to him that the notion of a relationship with Sarah is both exciting and terrifying. Brad believes in the integrity of his vows (both to the law and to his wife), and it only takes a few glimpses from Wilson to show that he knows the consequences that would occur if the relationship was ever discovered. However, he also cannot hold back his impulses, and in a delicately crafted sequence, Brad and Sarah embrace after bonding over taking their kids to a park.

Patrick Wilson Plays a Realistic Character in 'Little Children'

There’s a great deal of shame that Brad holds within himself. Similar to his character in Young Adult, Brad has been holding back the notion that he’s “made it,” and can’t live past the reputation of being a “good guy” that the citizens of the conservative town have labeled him with. Wilson effectively shows how confused Brad is by his own emotions. Is his relationship with Sarah purely a physical one, or is he growing attracted to her? Should he be furious with himself for committing adultery, or refreshed that he’s finally being honest about his desires? Is the secretive nature of their relationship something that can last, or is it doomed to be discovered and shatter his normal life forever?

Ironically, Little Children was released only a few years before Wilson appeared in one of the most disastrous sex scenes of all time in Snyder’s adaptation of Watchmen. While on paper, the romance between Owl Man and Silk Spectre (Malin Åkerman) is deeply tragic, Snyder seemed to think that adding a dramatic cover of “Hallelujah” would somehow manage to dull his over-the-top visual sensibilities. The Watchmen scenes feel like parody, but Little Children is refreshingly honest in showing what an awkward guy Brad is. After being energized by his relationship with Sarah after a late-night encounter at a park, Brad attempts to try skateboarding with a group of teenagers. This ends with him knocking himself out and ending up in the emergency room. It’s unclear if Field was intending this to be humorous or tragic, but either way, it’s honest.

The intimacy that Wilson brings to the character of Brad isn’t just limited to the sex scenes. Despite his flaws and desire to break out of the “good guy” mold, there’s a casual decency to Brad that distinguishes him from some of his more shallow neighbors. Brad feels conflicted by the emergence of the recently released child sex offender Ronnie J. McGorvey (played by his Watchmen co-star Jackie Earl Haley in an Oscar-nominated role). He’s naturally concerned for his children but disagrees with the community’s utter outrage after learning about Ronnie’s mental health issues. Wilson shows true heroism in the final act of the film when he’s spurred to speak out when his neighbor Larry Hedges (Noah Emmerich) raises a militia to torment Ronnie.

In a just world, Little Children would have earned Wilson an Oscar nomination alongside Winslet and Haley. Sadly the film’s Oscar-qualifying run didn’t earn Wilson any major accolades, as perhaps he was so realistic with his performance that some may have incorrectly viewed it as dull. However, Wilson deserves respect for the bravery that Little Children required; the accuracy with which the film depicts the reductive nature of suburban America is somehow just as scary as The Conjuring.