When you've played everyone from Aquaman's brother to a hot-shot news editor, to a fictionalized Ed Warren, it's anyone's guess what role you'd pick up next. At the Toronto International Film Festival, Collider's Perri Nemiroff talked with actor and director of Millers In Marriage, Edward Burns, about one of the film's other stars, Patrick Wilson. Burns says that he's worked with Wilson before and was one of the people he sent the script for Millers in Marriage to gauge Wilson's interest in a potential part.

During the interview, Burn told Collider that Wilson picking Scott, the music manager struggling with alcoholism, actually shocked him. "I sent him the script saying, 'Hey, there are a couple of parts available. Would you ever consider this?'' Burns explains. "Because, again, it's an ensemble, so it's not huge parts. And I was kind of surprised about the character that he wanted to play, Scott, because he's the angry drunk."

Wilson Conjures Up a New Kind of Role For Himself in 'Millers in Marriage'

The role of Scott, Burns recalls, was an archetype that Wilson says he wanted to try. "And [Patrick] said, 'I've never done that before. I really want to.' And I think that goes back to the thing we were talking about before, the opportunity to deal with real people and real relationships." The film follows three siblings in the middle of their lives. Burns plays Andy Miller, Julianna Margulies plays his sister Maggie, and Gretchen Mol plays Eve Miller. Minnie Driver, Morena Baccarin, and Benjamin Bratt also star.

Paramount's Republic Pictures picked up the worldwide rights to the film back in May. TIFF describes the movie as taking "a sobering look at the vagaries of long-term love while championing the possibilities for personal change." As the film explores the interpersonal relationships between the ensemble of characters, Burns says that behind the scenes, Wilson would take the time to finely tune his character. "He'll find something in the take, and then he’ll say, 'Hey, I did something a little there. I kind of dig what was happening. Would you be okay if we explored that a little bit more?' So, that was fun for me." The method to Wilson's madness wasn't new to Burns, saying "again, I'd worked with Patrick before, so I knew he kind of likes that."

No word yet on when Millers in Marriage will release in theaters for all audiences. Stay with Collider for the latest from TIFF. In the meantime, you can catch up with Wilson in The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It on Max.

