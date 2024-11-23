When it comes to modern horror franchises, none are as iconic as The Conjuring. The supernatural series based on the chilling “real life” case files of paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren was started by genre legend James Wan all the way back in 2013. Since then, the franchise has been scaring moviegoers with sequels and a handful of demonic spin-offs. However, even in the horror genre, all good things must come to an end. The upcoming The Conjuring: Last Rites is set to be the fourth and final mainline entry in the series. Now, it's been revealed that Last Rites has finished filming.

Both of The Conjuring’s stars, Patrick Wilson (Ed) and Vera Farmiga (Lorraine), took to their Instagram pages to break the news. Farmiga wrote:

“Roundabout 5000 days ago, this guy and I signed a WB contract and said ‘I do’ to embodying Ed and Lorraine Warren. Today, he wraps. I have another 12 hours of laughter and insanity with him and then abruptly, he will walk off set, peel off sweat soaked demonologist garb, shave off his side burns, flash that dazzling smile and bid our fake marriage adieu. Yeah… I got them feels today. It was a match made in heaven, PWilz. A hell of an era. Here’s to 12 years. I cherish you”

Farmiga would go on to thank Wilson, Wan and director Michael Chaves (The Devil Made Me Do It, The Nun II, The Last Rite). If that doesn’t make a horror fan cry, the picture accompanying the post of Wilson and Farmiga during their fake Warren wedding will. Wilson in his own post would add:

“As the sun sets on the Conjuring franchise… I am overwhelmed. There aren’t enough thanks to go around for the thousands of people who’ve contributed to the making of these films… and the millions who’ve watched them. Vera Farmiga … what to say? Our fake marriage has lasted longer than many real ones. I adore you. Michael Chaves you have beautifully taken the reins and I can’t WAIT to see this one put together. Thank you to all the co-stars/supporting roles over the years…. Especially our newest additions, Mia & Ben. Thank you Peter, and all the producers and Warner Brothers Pictures for supporting us… And then there’s James Wan. We’ve had a good run… and we ain’t done yet. Love you man! Ed Warren…out.”

Alongside that meaningful tribute is a symbolic picture of the sunset.

What’s 'Last Rites' About?

There are no official plot details available for Last Rites yet, but given the film is now done shooting, we should get more haunting information on that front soon. The Conjuring, in just eleven years, has quickly become the highest grossing franchise in horror history. That happened because most of these films are quality horror romps, but another main factor was the all-star chemistry between Wilson and Farmiga. They’re the emotional core of this series. Their compelling love story is what makes Conjuring rise above all other haunted house films of this era. The pair have become rock stars of the genre because of it.

The Warrens would be the center of five out of nine films, including the upcoming Last Rites. While the Annabelle spin-off trilogy and The Nun duology would go on different paths, they always found a clever way to connect them back to the Warrens. Wilson and Farmiga were part of the supporting cast in 2019’s Annabelle Comes Home, for example. This, all the while, the latest chapter (The Nun II) teased the Warrens' return in Last Rites and the possibility of Sister Irene (Taissa Farmiga) crossing with the main series in some way. Even though we may not know what Last Rites is about, everything points to this being the most ambitious film in the franchise to date.

When Does 'Last Rites' Release?

The Conjuring: Last Rites will be terrorizing theaters on September 5, 2025. This is the same weekend slot that worked wonders for The Nun II in 2023. While fans wait for the end, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It is currently streaming Max. Also, even though the film side of the franchise appears to be over, there’s still a mysterious Conjuring series in the works at Max.