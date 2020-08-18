Netflix Cancels ‘Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj’ & It’s a Blow to Alt Talk Show Programming

Netflix has canceled Patriot Act With Hasan Minhaj after six seasons on the air. Patriot Act debuted on Netflix in October 2018, releasing seasons 2 through 5 in 2019 with its sixth and final season airing on the streamer’s YouTube in the wake of the global COVID-19 pandemic. Patriot Act was a notable venture for host Hasan Minhaj, who continued his run in the political talk show after leaving The Daily Show in 2018.

Now, as Variety reports, Netflix has given the acclaimed Patriot Act the ax. Minhaj announced the news on Twitter Tuesday morning, writing, “What a run. @patriotact has come to an end. I got to work with the best writers, producers, researchers, and animators in the game. My 2 babies were born and grew up with the show. [Thank you] to @Netflix and everyone who watched. Now it’s time to return these screens to Best Buy.”

What a run. @patriotact has come to an end. I got to work with the best writers, producers, researchers, and animators in the game. My 2 babies were born and grew up with the show. TY to @Netflix and everyone who watched. Now it’s time to return these screens to Best Buy 😎 pic.twitter.com/4s4TrsKWe6 — Hasan Minhaj (@hasanminhaj) August 18, 2020

As a fan of Patriot Act from the very beginning, it’s hard to overstate just how big a blow the loss of this show is. Minhaj and his Patriot Act team crafted an array of information-packed, data-supported, well-reasoned episodes around timely issues that demanded our attention. This show covered a diverse array of topics, racking up incredible runs like the Season 4 streak where the broken cruise industry, the problems with Canada’s politics, and America’s absolutely fucked policing system were covered one right after the other. Every episode made an effort to connect the dots to our own lives, even when it seemed like a particular episode’s topic wouldn’t immediately connect with everyone. In a world where late-night talk shows are now just a spread of white men parroting similar political takes, Minhaj was one of the few hosts and pundits who, as a person of color, was able to infuse an intersectional perspective to the issues addressed on the show. His voice is a necessary one and his warm but critical approach to analyzing the issues is even more necessary. What now?

The loss of Patriot Act in the world of talk shows and alternative late-night programming will be felt. It’s unclear what Minhaj has planned next or if Netflix will try to greenlight a show of similar structure and variety in the future. We needed Patriot Act right now and it’s a shame we won’t be able to get more of it in the crucial coming months.

