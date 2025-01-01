With Harrison Ford set to star as President Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross and his big red alter ego in the upcoming MCU political thriller Captain America: Brave New World, you can catch up on Ford's previous adventures in Washington D.C., courtesy of Paramount+. The streamer is adding the Tom Clancy thrillers Patriot Games and Clear and Present Danger to their service, starting today.

Following the success of the first Clancy Hollywood adaptation, 1990's The Hunt for Red October, Paramount sprang into action to adapt the rest of Clancy's Jack Ryan thrillers. However, as they prepared to adapt the 1987 novel Patriot Games, they needed to find a new Jack Ryan, as Alec Baldwin, who had starred in Red October, was committed to starring in a revival of A Streetcar Named Desire on Broadway. It also needed a new director, as Irish-American John McTiernan was unwilling to direct a film about the Irish Republican Army. The film soon found its new star in Ford, and a new director in Australian Philip Noyce (Dead Calm, Salt). Released in 1992, Patriot Games was a critical and commercial success, making $178 million USD on a $45 million budget. Ford and Noyce reunited for a 1994 sequel, Clear and Present Danger; it was even more successful, grossing $215.9 million against its $62 million budget.

What Are 'Patriot Games' and 'Clear and Present Danger' About?