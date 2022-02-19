When it comes to Harry Potter spells, everyone has their favorites that they’d love to have handy in the real world. From summoning and levitating charms to wand-lighting and disarming incantations, all are impressive. Yet, there’s one spell that is undoubtedly the most fascinating and popular among fans, and that’s the Patronus Charm. It’s a powerful spell that requires a witch or wizard to visualize and hold onto their happiest memory, which conjures up a protective shield and takes the form of a particular animal associated with the individual.

Audiences have often wondered what their Patronus might be, and have most likely completed The Wizarding World’s online quiz to find out. Many Patronuses belonging to various characters are both seen in action and mentioned throughout the series, and a select few are memorable due to their strength and particular character association. Wands at the ready, Expecto Patronum!

13 Cho Chang’s Swan

First appeared in: 'Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix' (Book)

Cho Chang (Katie Leung) is Harry’s (Daniel Radcliffe) very first love interest. She previously dated Cedric Diggory (Robert Pattinson), and then Harry in Order of the Phoenix. While the film version shows Cho learning the Patronus charm as she secretly trains with Dumbledore’s Army, it doesn’t actually show what form her Patronus takes. Those who have read the books will know that Cho’s Patronus is a swan, and that she is also one of the first students in Dumbledore’s Army to successfully conjure it.

A swan may not seem very threatening, but this Patronus is more powerful and important than some may think. It complements Cho’s gentle soul, as well as her emotional vulnerability, which inevitably helped her to conjure up the happy memory that powered her Patronus. Yes, it’s also associated with beauty and elegance, but there’s far more depth to it. Cho herself is also underestimated as a character, so this Patronus fits her perfectly.

12 Nymphadora Tonks’s Wolf

First appeared in: 'Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince' (Book)

Nymphadora Tonks (Natalia Tena) is a powerful Auror who fought bravely to protect Harry during Voldemort’s (Ralph Fiennes) reign, and sadly, died during the Battle of Hogwarts. Her Patronus is another that is not included in the Potter movies, but is in the book version of Half-Blood Prince. In the film, Luna Lovegood (Evanna Lynch) finds Harry on the Hogwarts Express after being attacked by Draco (Tom Felton). In the book, however, it is Tonks who finds him, and escorts him to Hogwarts safely by casting her wolf Patronus.

Tonks’s Patronus makes for an unusual case. Originally, her Patronus was a Jack Rabbit, but changed to a wolf when she met and fell in love with Remus Lupin (David Thewlis), who, of course, is a werewolf. It is a rarity, with the only other similar scenario being when Severus Snape’s (Alan Rickman) Patronus changed to a doe when he met and fell in love with Lily. Tonks’s feelings for Lupin are powerful enough to protect her, and this solidifies the deep connection they have, as his Patronus is also a wolf.

11 Ron Weasley’s Jack Russell Terrier

First appeared in: 'Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix' (2007)

Ron Weasley (Rupert Grint's most iconic character) is Harry’s partner in crime, and plays a pivotal role in the Potter series. Harry may have been the hero and Hermione (Emma Watson) the brains, but Ron is the heart of the trio, often providing much needed levity and humor. Without Ron, Harry wouldn’t have made it very far. His Jack Russell Terrier Patronus didn’t get a lot of time to shine aside from appearing in the Room of Requirement during Dumledore’s (Richard Harris/Michael Gambon) Army practice, but this Weasley Patronus is still noteworthy.

Jack Russell Terriers have an energetic and adventurous nature, much like Ron himself, and his nurturing family upbringing would have provided him with plenty of happy memories to draw from and use. It’s also worth noting that Jack Russell Terriers are known for chasing otters - and Hermione’s (Emma Watson) Patronus just happens to be the latter. Coincidence? Most likely not. Even magic says that these two were simply meant to be. While Ron may be the sidekick, no one should underestimate his power as a wizard.

10 Ginny Weasley’s Horse

First appeared in: 'Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix' (2007)

The horse is a beautiful and gentle creature, but also incredibly fierce and noble - much like Ginny Weasley (Bonnie Wright) herself. These qualities are equally important, and Ginny being able to balance both makes her an incredibly strong and skilled young witch. She is a quiet achiever, but has a feisty side that comes out when provoked. As the long-time admirer and eventual love interest of Harry himself, people may disregard her, but Ginny, the only daughter of the Weasleys, has a fire within her that burns bright.

Throughout the series, Ginny displays her talent in many ways, whether it’s crushing spells during Room of Requirement sessions or facing off against Death Eater Bellatrix Lestrange (Helena Bonham Carter) herself. Despite Harry's feelings for her, she has always been able to look after and protect herself. Hermione may be the brightest witch of her age, but Ginny isn’t far behind. Her advanced magical abilities and abundance of happy memories at home would make her Patronus extremely powerful, as well as the warmth and strength she exudes.

9 Dolores Umbridge’s Persian Cat

First appeared in: 'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1' (2010)

The Patronus of arguably the most hated Harry Potter villain - and yes, that includes Voldemort and every Death Eater - might be a controversial choice, but there’s no denying that Umbridge (Imelda Staunton) is an accomplished witch, no matter how pink or evil. The sinister antagonist made Harry's life a living hell in Order of the Phoenix, taking over Hogwarts as a dictator. Her Patronus takes the form of a cat, a smart and observant creature, and these attributes helped Umbridge with some of her most despicable schemes.

While the thought of what her happy memory might be is utterly disturbing (for all we know, it is most likely when she tortured Harry or other students), it obviously works extremely well, as it managed to keep a large pack of Dementors at bay while she worked at the Ministry of Magic in Deathly Hallows: Part 1. Unfortunately, in the complex wizarding world, dark magic can be just as powerful as light, as Umbridge and other Potter villains prove.