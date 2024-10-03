Part of the ragtag team of out-of-luck witches on Agatha All Along is Patti LuPone’s Lilia Calderu, who's been given little choice but to coven up for the chance to change her life for the better — or worse. It’s a crime that LuPone hasn’t played the Witch in Into the Woods, but she is more than a legendary Broadway actress. She has taken dramatic roles off the stage and on-screen where no singing is required. Before she sang "The Ballad" and walked the Witches’ Road, LuPone starred in the final two seasons of Penny Dreadful, where she played two unique characters that went up against sinister forces.

Who Does Patti LuPone Play in 'Penny Dreadful' Season 2?

The story of Penny Dreadful follows original characters, like American sharpshooter Ethan Chandler (Josh Hartnett), and established figures from Victorian literature, like Dr. Victor Frankenstein (Harry Treadaway), as they fight monsters in late 19th-century London. At the center is Vanessa Ives (Eva Green), a medium with formidable occult powers, and in Season 2’s “The Nightcomers,” an extended flashback is devoted to giving viewers insight into who helped Vanessa learn about her supernatural powers. Within the foggy moor of a distant countryside, she gets her answers in an episode that anyone can watch without needing too much context from the rest of the show.

Patti LuPone is almost unrecognizable as Joan Clayton, AKA the Cut-Wife, a witch who has faced cruelty from her old coven and disgust from the nearby villagers due to the abortions she provides. The old and frail Cut-Wife immediately senses a danger that surrounds Vanessa. “It brings spice to my last days,” she tells the younger woman, but warns about a dangerous path that may be taken if not careful. Eventually, the Cut-Wife agrees to be a mentor to the troubled Vanessa, and the pairing of the actresses puts the viewer under a spell as their on-screen strangers slowly form a deep bond.

Patti LuPone and Eva Green Have Spellbinding Chemistry in 'Penny Dreadful'

Image via Showtime

In Penny Dreadful, Eva Green skillfully captures Vanessa's anguish, as the character suffers from her powers as if they were tormenting her from the inside out. It's a contrast to LuPone’s aggressive, confrontational witch, who eats stew as if she might bite off the spoon or slaps Vanessa to help with her mentee's concentration. As we learn, the Cut-Wife was exiled from her coven when she denounced their malicious intentions, although non-witch folk haven't treated her any better. LuPone's blunt, world-weary performance leaves a lasting impression, as the Cut-Wife has somber wisdom to offer as a witch who has lived for centuries.

“Old as I am, I know nothing,” the Cut-Wife shares with Vanessa. “Why people in this world hate what is not them. Why they fear all they don’t know. Why they hate themselves most of all.” LuPone's first character in Penny Dreadful never resembles the nefarious image of the witch seen in fairy tales. What humanizes her further is the real name she gives to Vanessa, not the demeaning title of “the Cut-Wife” given by the locals. She is Joan Clayton. It's not difficult to make a connection with Joan of Arc; other than the first name, there is symbolism in a shot with LuPone sitting low in the frame with two crosses on the window sill above her head, and the inevitable tragic end instigated by fears of witchcraft. It’s a surprise for Vanessa and viewers when Patti LuPone returns in Season 3 in a new role as Dr. Seward.

Patti LuPone Becomes a Monster Hunter in 'Penny Dreadful' Season 3

Dr. Seward might be a familiar name for those who love Gothic horror. He is a physician in Dracula, seen in the 1931 classic and played by Richard E. Grant in Francis Ford Coppola’s 1992 adaptation. LuPone plays a gender-swapped version of the classic character in Penny Dreadful Season 3, an alienist treating Vanessa with a clinical mind rather than knowledge of the occult. When Vanessa tries to ease her doctor into what lies beyond human evil, Dr. Seward sternly asks, “What’s beyond murder?” She learns the truth of the supernatural in the world, unaware of how Dracula has already placed her secretary, Mr. Renfield (Samuel Barnett), under his control.

The uncanny likeness between the alienist and Joan Clayton that Vanessa notices is not by mistake. As the series reveals, Seward is a descendant of Clayton, making it fate for the women to meet again for a different but just as meaningful relationship. Unlike the older and frail Cut-Wife, Dr. Seward becomes an agile monster hunter when she joins a rescue attempt to save Vanessa's life. LuPone is a badass in the series finale, shooting at vampires that rush at her until the bullets run out, resolving to pistol-whip the bloodsuckers left and right.

Agatha All Along is now finally letting LuPone have some fun with magic, as Lilia Calderu gets to go toe-to-toe with Agatha (Kathryn Hahn) and jumps in with dialogue that makes for great comedic relief. She's often frazzled and well, maybe “a bit of a kook," but LuPone maintains a fierceness to her eviction-prone divination witch, the same fierceness she also put into her dual performances in Penny Dreadful.

Penny Dreadful is streaming on Paramount+.

