The Big Picture The 1% Club is a unique game show not testing intelligence, but logic, hosted by Patton Oswalt.

Oswalt brings comedic charm to the show, making it a fun and entertaining experience.

Contestants compete for a chance to win $100,000 by answering logic-based questions, ending with the tough 1% question.

The trailer for Patton Oswalt's new game show, The 1% Club, is finally here, and we know a lot more about the game! The first ever game show to air on Prime Video, The 1% Club is meant to test contestants questions that do not test their intelligence but instead uses logic to try to answer the questions posed to them.

In a new trailer that dropped for the show, we got a glimpse at what Oswalt is like as a host. When a brother and sister both get taken out by a question, he remarks that they took out an entire family with just one question, and it is with that Oswalt charm that makes you laugh along with him. Premiering on June 3 on Fox with a next day release on Prime Video, the series is just a fun new way for contestants to try and win a life-changing amount of money! And whenever Oswalt is going to be involved, you know that it is going to be a fun time.

The synopsis for the series is as follows: "In each episode, 100 contestants from across the country compete for the chance to win up to $100,000. Throughout the game, host Patton Oswalt will ask a series of increasingly difficult, logic based questions. This game does not test intelligence; instead it inquires on the way your brain works through 15 entertaining questions, starting with the 90% question, and ending with the toughest test of the night, the 1% question. Who can answer the question that only 1% of America got right and win the grand prize?"

This Is a New Kind of Game Show

Oswalt hosting a game show has been a long time coming because he just has that energy. But what is exciting about this kind of show is that it allows for the best kind of comedy from Oswalt. You have to improvise based on what the contestants are saying, and we know Oswalt is great at that. It is also nice to have a game show that isn't down to who is smarter than someone else.

Often, the shows require a level of intelligence to win but The 1% Club is asking you to use logic to take home the money and that is going to be interesting to see play out in a game show format. For now, we have a fun new trailer to get us through until the show premieres on June 3!

Watch the trailer for The 1% Club above and tune in on Fox and Prime Video when the series debuts this summer.