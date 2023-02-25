Patton Oswalt has never shied away from being called a nerd, or anything nerd-related for that matter. The way he has openly embraced the role is the main reason that he has been able to carve out such a successful career in the entertainment business that dates back to the early 1990s. After getting his start as a stand-up comedian and traveling the comedy circuits all over the country for the better part of 20 years, he started headlining in comedy clubs in 1996 which led to some cameos in big TV shows like Seinfeld, MadTV, and NewsRadio. From there he landed a recurring role on The King of Queens with Kevin James and has never looked back. Now he's a bona-fide movie star as both a leading man and with an impressive assortment of wise-cracking supporting roles and voice-over jobs. Here are the best TV shows and films that Patton has been in.

Harry Baskin in Curb Your Enthusiasm (2021)

Larry David is considered a god in the world of comedy and among comedians. So, when he came calling for Oswalt to appear in his hit HBO show, Curb Your Enthusiasm, it was a no-brainer. In the shows 11th season for the episode entitled "The Mini-Bar", his character, Harry Baskin makes the mistake of seeking out David's advice regarding making up an excuse as to why he can't go on a date with a woman. Naturally, it backfires and Harry is left holding the short end of the stick as most who enter into relationships with Larry David mostly do.

Matthew the Raven in The Sandman (2022)

Much of Oswalt success has come by way of his unusual, cartoonish voice. In Netflix's The Sandman, he uses his vocal skills as Matthew the Raven. Serving the eyes and ears of the Sandman (Tom Sturridge) he travels through multiple worlds and dimensions providing his master with updates about the things he sees and hears. He appears in seven of the show's episodes in the first season, and we expect to hear him sing like a bird in the second season of The Sandman.

Chuck in I Love My Dad (2022)

James Morosini directed and co-stars with Oswalt in this comedy that debuted at SXSW in 2022. Oswalt plays Chuck, a father who decides to "catfish" his son, Franklin, online after being blocked by him on social media. Chuck impersonates a girl named "Becca". The game escalates all the way to Chuck driving Franklin to Maine to meet his online crush. Oswalt shines as a father who is desperate to be involved in his son's life, but may have gone about it the wrong way.

Remy in Ratatouille (2007)

Oswalt again lends his considerable vocal talents in this Pixar Animation film about a rat named Remy who gets separated from his colony and ends up at in the kitchen of a very nice French restaurant. Initially, he is chased away by the new garbage boy, Linguini, After he reunites with his buddy, Django, Remy decides actively seek out more kitchens where he can sneak in through the plumbing, so he can continue to learn and be around the food that he loves. The movie was a massive success earning more than $200 million in the U.S. and $600 million worldwide.

Spence Olchin in The King of Queens (1998-2007)

The comedian/actor finally found a permanent gig in 1998 when he landed the role of Spence Olchin on the Kevin James hit show, The King of Queens. For a guy who was forced to piecemeal together a career for over fifteen years, getting a consistent paycheck was just what the doctor ordered. It proved to provide the stability he needed and became a stepping stone into a much larger career in both television and film. He would go on from King of Queens to land much larger film roles.

Paul Aufiero in Big Fan (2009)

After his successful run on television, Oswalt took on the leading role of Paul Aufiero in Big Fan. The film debuted at The Sundance Film Festival and co-starred Kevin Corrigan and Michael Rapaport, and followed the story "the world's biggest Giants fan". Paul is a parking garage attendant who gets in over his head after seeing his favorite player and following him to a drug deal that later becomes fodder for local talk radio stations. Paul ends up in the hospital and eventually in court. It was Oswalt's first time shouldering a film and was well-received at Sundance and in a limited release.

Matt Freehauf in Young Adult (2011)

The same team that brought Juno to the big screen, director, Jason Reitman, and writer, Diablo Cody, saw the value that Oswalt brings to a project when he was cast as Matt Freehauf opposite Charlize Theron in Young Adult. Oswalt's character Matt is the former classmate of Theron's Mavis Gary, a 37-year-old divorced alcoholic who goes back to her hometown of Mercury, Minnesota in search for some greater purpose in her life. She reconnects with Matt (who she barely remembers) on her way to self-discovery. Oswalt gives the occasionally dreary drama some much-needed comic relief.

Officer Frank in Please Stand By (2017)

Starring a 'who's who' of some of the bet actresses in Hollywood including Dakota Fanning, Toni Collette, and Alice Eve, Oswalt is in some pretty good company as Frank, a Los Angeles police officer who runs into a lost autistic girl named Wendy (Fanning) and is able to ease her fears by communicating with her in Klingon. He takes her back to the station where she is reunited with Scottie (Collette) and Audrey(Eve). It might be a smaller role, but as usual, Oswalt makes the most of his time on screen and provides a memorable performance.

Max in The Secret Life of Pets 2 (2019)

Oswalt was called on to replace fellow comedian Louis C.K. in the sequel to the enormously successful The Secret Life of Pets as the voice of Max a Jack Russel Terrier whose owner, Katie gets married and has a son named Liam. He bonds with the little boy at the family farm where he is also called upon to save a rare white tiger named Hu. The movie features the voice talent of a slew of big names like Harrison Ford, Tiffany Haddish, Kevin Hart, and Eric Stonestreet and was a commercial success.

Principal Ralph Durbin in A.P. Bio (2018-2021)

Whitlock High School is the setting of this NBC comedy that features Oswalt in the role of Principal Ralph Durbin. He is charged with keeping tabs on a faculty that includes main character Jack Griffin (Glenn Howerton) who returns to his hometown to teach Advanced Placement biology after he is fired from a prestigious job at Harvard as a professor of philosophy. It's the perfect format for Oswalt to shine as he can pop in occasionally and add some comic gold to an already very funny show.