The Big Picture Fanatic fandom taken to the extreme is portrayed in Big Fan.

The film delves into the dark side of sports obsession and its consequences.

Paul, who is addicted to the New York Giants, faces the repercussions of his unrequited obsession.

There are sports fans, cheering on their team with the team's logo on a ball cap and maybe a jersey. And then there are sports FANS, fans that have the team’s logo on everything they own, wigs in the team’s colors, and if not wearing a jersey with the name and number of their favorite player, they’ve painted their belly with a show of support, all while screaming at the top of their lungs for their team. Even if they’re not at the stadium. Fans like Ben Affleck, a hard-core Boston Red Sox fan who famously refused to wear a New York Yankees cap in the film Gone Girl. Those fans are given life on screen by Patton Oswalt in the film Big Fan, a black comedy about a sports-obsessed fan. What makes the film intriguing is how it isn’t just about the fan aspect, but the dark side of sports obsession, those fans who take that obsession to the extreme, and a heartbreaking one at that.

Big Fan A hard-core New York Giants fan struggles to deal with the consequences when he is beaten up by his favorite player. Release Date January 18, 2009 Director Robert D. Siegel Cast Patton Oswalt , Kevin Corrigan , Michael Rapaport , Marcia Jean Kurtz , Gino Cafarelli , Matt Servitto Runtime 86

'Big Fan' Gives a Face to Fanatical Fandom

Big Fan introduces us to Paul Aufiero (Oswalt), a parking garage attendant in Staten Island, New York, where he lives with his mother (Marcia Jean Kurtz). He is an avid fan of the NFL's Giants, attends every Giants home game - or at least watches the game from the stadium parking lot - with his friend, Sal (Kevin Corrigan), and makes regular calls in support of the Giants to the Sports Dogg's (Scott Ferrall) radio talk show, under the handle "Paul from Staten Island." His sad life is turned upside down after an encounter with his favorite player at a bar results in him being sent to hospital, rendering him unconscious for three full days. Despite his severe injuries, Paul refuses to press charges against the player, worried it could negatively affect the Giants' season.

Patton Oswalt Surprises in 'Big Fan'

At the time, Patton Oswalt was known most famously as a stand-up comedian, the nerdy friend of Kevin James' Doug Heffernan in The King of Queens, and as Remy in Pixar's Ratatouille, not exactly what one would call dramatic fare. But the man behind Big Fan, Robert D. Siegel, who had envisioned Paul Giamatti or Philip Seymour Hoffman in the role, was won over by Oswalt. Siegel says Oswalt knew that a football is vaguely oblong-shaped, and that was about it (Oswalt himself admits he knows next-to-nothing about the sport), but he understood the vibe Siegel was going for with the film. "Some people thought of it as a comedy," Siegel said, "but he got it."

What Oswalt got was how the film was a spiritual cousin to 1970s downbeat and visceral character-driven films like Fat City and Taxi Driver, which was intriguing to Oswalt. Because of how well he understood the film and the character, Oswalt knew how to approach Paul, and he nails it. Oswalt is all in, unafraid to bring the oafish, lifeless Paul to life with an effective subtlety one wouldn't have thought him capable of prior. More impressive is how the film gives Oswalt no room to hide, no revelatory moment, no sympathetic backstory that explains why he is who he is. The result is a performance that Manohla Dargis of The New York Times calls “terrific and fearless.”

'Big Fan' Gives a Full Picture of an Empty Life

That performance is essential to Big Fan's picture of an unrequited obsession. To the Giants, Paul is one of a million fans who cheer them on week after week, season after season. But to Paul, the Giants are everything. His whole identity and sense of purpose is wrapped up in the team's wins and losses, his conversations are peppered with little more than Giants talk. In essence, Paul doesn't exist on his own. He is an empty shell, so devoid of any real drive in his own life that if it wasn't the Giants, he would fill the emptiness with something else, like an addict. Scratch that - Paul is an addict, and the Giants are his drug of choice. Even after being assaulted by his hero, he can't bring himself to do what is right, for fear that his well-being might stand in the way of his team's success on the field.

The thing is, while Paul may be an extreme example, he does represent a group of fans that exist in the real world. Scott Ferrall, the sports radio host Robert Siegel brought in for Sports Dogg, understands their type well, saying, "I'm like their shrink, and I'm like their lover. I'm like their dealer. I'm like their best pal. And they'll tell me all their deepest thoughts." He then talks specifically about Oswalt's Paul: "What was strange about it was that I think at least 20 percent of my callers are like him." Too far-fetched? Not so fast. In a New York Times article called "Athletes Get Off Easy When They Are Violent," Bethany P. Winters says, "Professional athletes are not the only individuals with careers that are enhanced by a certain aggressiveness or that require brute strength. But they may be the only ones for which we –- the teams, the leagues, the fans -– justify it." Paul may be a Big Fan, but more frightening is the fact that we, collectively, may very well be more like Paul than we care to admit.

