As we pointed out back in December, Patton Oswalt's Garth Blunden predicted a key moment in 2021’s The Book of Boba Fett in a 2013 episode of Parks and Recreation. In the iconic filibuster scene from “Article Two,” Garth presents his idea for how things should play out in the Star Wars franchise following the original films. That pitch includes a near-perfect prediction of how Boba Fett survives the Sarlacc Pit in the Disney+ series.

We recently had the opportunity to catch up with Oswalt for his new SXSW movie, I Love My Dad, and at the very end of the conversation, we put Oswalt on the spot and asked him to manifest another franchise’s future.

Oswalt did veer away from Star Wars, but he stuck with the theme of giving underutilized characters the additional screen time they deserve. Here’s what he said:

“I think that Marvel is going to realize that they had an amazing franchise in their laps for free in their Netflix shows with Misty Knight and Colleen Wing, those two actors. Someone in five years, hopefully sooner, will realize, ‘Do that!’ A low stakes, gritty, street-level superhero noir with those two characters, Misty Knight and Colleen Wing. They’re sitting right there! So I’m predicting that someone at Marvel will realize what they’ve got and they will run with it.”

Simone Missick debuted as NYPD officer Misty Knight in Luke Cage alongside Mike Coulter and then went on to appear in Iron Fist and The Defenders. As for Colleen Wing, she was teased in Luke Cage before being added to the Marvel-Netflix realm full force in Iron Fist. Jessica Henwick played the martial arts expert who went on to appear in The Defenders as well.

Their runs in those roles appeared to be cut short when the Marvel Netflix shows came to a close. But now it seems as though those doors could truly reopen. Soon after Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock made his MCU debut in Spider-Man: No Way Home, news broke that Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Defenders, The Punisher, and ABC’s Agents of SHIELD would all make their way over to Disney+ in mid-March.

While there are no guarantees, it does seem like Marvel and Disney could be paving the way to more involvement from the Netflix Marvel characters in the MCU. There have been a lot of eyes on series headliners like Mike Colter’s Luke Cage, Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones, Jon Bernthal’s Frank Castle, and Finn Jones’ Danny Rand, but there certainly is great potential for supporting characters like Misty Knight and Colleen Wing to expand.

In fact, Henwick has recently expressed interest in returning to the role. While out promoting Matrix Resurrections, Henwick revealed that she was in a position where she had to choose between joining the Matrix franchise or the MCU. Henwick told THR that she was up for the role of Xialing in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, but she feared that by taking the part she "would effectively be putting Colleen to bed." She went on to say, "If I was given the opportunity to revisit her, I would, but I just don’t know how likely that is. Charlie [Cox] knew about that opportunity years ago. He already knew it was happening. I think I would have heard by now if there were any plans with Colleen.”

While Henwick's read on the situation may be accurate, I maintain, you never know in this industry. Let’s hope Oswalt's prediction powers surprise even Henwick herself and bring Colleen and Misty into the MCU!

