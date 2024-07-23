The Big Picture Minor Threats, the Dark Horse comic series, is being adapted into a live-action Netflix series by Patton Oswalt and Jordan Blum.

The show, similar to The Boys, follows low-rent supervillains in Twilight City as they navigate a dangerous betrayal and face a deadly villain.

Oswalt and Blum, who co-wrote the comic, will also serve as showrunners and executive producers for the new series.

Minor Threats, the Dark Horse Comics series about the lives of low-rent supervillains, is coming to streaming. Patton Oswalt, Jordan Blum, and Scott Hepburn are adapting their work for a new Netflix series. The Hollywood Reporter has the news that the series is being developed as a live-action project.

A superpowered satire in the vein of The Boys, Minor Threats will be the second on-screen collaboration between Oswalt and Blum (Community, American Dad); the two produced the Marvel Hulu animated series M.O.D.O.K., which Oswalt also starred in as the titular big-headed Marvel villain. Oswalt and Blum, who co-wrote the Minor Threats comic, will serve as showrunners, head writers, and executive producers; Hepburn, the book's artist, will executive produce alongside Dark Horse's Mike Richardson and Keith Goldberg. The series will be part of Dark Horse Comics' first-look deal with Netflix; previous Dark Horse adaptations at the streamer include The Umbrella Academy and Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles.

What Is 'Minor Threats' About?

First published by Dark Horse Comics in 2022, Minor Threats is a four-issue miniseries that centers around Twilight City, a city full of suerpowered heroes and villains. The main character is Playtime, the now-grown kid sidekick of her supervillain mother, who commits crimes with deadly mechanical toys. The heroes and villains of the city have an uneasy truce until the maniacal villain Stickman kills Kid Dusk, the partner of the Batman-like hero Insomniac. Now the whole supervillain community is in danger, unless Playtime and the regulars at the supervillain bar she frequents can get Stickman themselves. Along the way, they encounter characters on both sides of the law, and are undermined by a traitor in their ranks. The series has since spawned a sequel, Minor Threats: The Fastest Way Down, and two spinoffs; The Alternates, about a team of low-level superhumans who became the greatest heroes of an alternate world; and Barfly, which stars a Brundlefly-like insectoid villain who recurs in Minor Threats.

Minor Threats is only one of the many comic-based projects longtime comics fan Oswalt has his fingerprints on. He recurred as a series of agents on Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., voiced Matthew the Raven on The Sandman, and played Pip the Troll in the stinger scene of Eternals. He has also lent his voice to a number of animated projects, including Batman Beyond, Axe Cop, Marvel's Spider-Man, and Justice League Action.

Minor Threats is in development; no release date has yet been announced.