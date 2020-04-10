Patton Oswalt’s Newest Comedy Special ‘I Love Everything’ Hits Netflix in May

Patton Oswalt’s latest 1-hour comedy special I Love Everything will premiere on Netflix May 19. As reported by Variety, the veteran comic’s newest hour of stand-up will cover topics ranging from coping with being in his 50s to balancing being a responsible father with his love of Star Wars.

Initially announced this past November, I Love Everything will be Oswalt’s third Netflix special, and his first since 2017’s Annihilation, which dealt almost exclusively with the sudden passing of his wife Michelle McNamara in 2016. Oswalt won both an Emmy and a Grammy for his first Netflix special, 2016’s Talking for Clapping. He’s also appeared in several films and TV shows, including voicing Remy in 2007’s Ratatouille, otherwise known as “the best Pixar movie.”

Netflix has become the new king of stand-up comedy in recent years, taking the crown long held by HBO, and a new special from Oswalt is absolutely something to look forward to. Hopefully we won’t all still be stuck indoors on May 19th, but if we are, there’s no better way to kill another hour in isolation.