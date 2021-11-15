Last week, Collider reported that Patty Jenkins' Star Wars outing Rogue Squadron was delayed indefinitely due to scheduling conflicts with Jenkins. It was reported that Jenkins was attempting to develop Rogue Squadron for Disney and Lucasfilm, but was also attached to helm Wonder Woman 3 and was working on a Cleopatra movie for Paramount as well. However, it's now being reported that the real reason the newest Star Wars film is being delayed is because of the dreaded "creative differences."

Former Hollywood Reporter editor Matthew Belloni published in his newsletter that what's really holding up the project is that Jenkins and Lucasfilm executives could not agree on a script for the long-gestating film. After speaking with a Disney insider, Belloni said that:

Jenkins wasn’t willing to dick around, and she has other projects, notably Wonder Woman 3 at Warner Bros., where she enjoys more creative freedom. (Disney and personal representatives for Jenkins and Kennedy declined to comment.)

This certainly isn't the first time that there have been reports of problems with creative teams in the Star Wars universe. In 2016's Rogue One, it was reported that Tony Gilroy (Michael Clayton) was brought in to fix the first cut of Gareth Edwards film, which was the first film to depart for the traditional Skywalker Saga. In 2018, more reports of friction were made, as the comedy duo Phil Lord and Chris Miller were removed mid-production on Solo, as the film seemed to be taking a more comedic take and were replaced by Ron Howard.

It's unclear when Jenkins will ever get to make the "greatest fighter pilot movie ever made" and certainly since The Rise of Skywalker left such a division in the fandom, it's up to the Disney+ series to satiate fans' appetites for the foreseeable future. The next Star Wars installment, The Book of Boba Fett, comes to Disney+ on December 29.

