Dune and its sequel have garnered both attention and critical success. They received a combined 15 Oscar nominations, and Dune: Part Two was the sixth highest-grossing film of 2024. Many seem to love how it is like a mixture of Game of Thrones and Star Wars. Yes, Frank Herbert's novel came out long before either of these properties came into being, but the timeline of the adaptations has meant many see Dune as bringing a political realism to the space opera adventure. However, some seem to be missing the point about self-proclaiming saviors and how Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) is meant to serve as a warning, not an inspiration. In the end, people are misinterpreting Herbert's analysis of the way religion can be used as a weapon and ignoring the true hero of Dune.

Paul Atreides Becomes a Warmongering Dictator By the End of 'Dune: Part Two'

Image via Warner Bros

If you want to know why Paul Atreides isn't the good guy of Dune, just look at when we last saw him. By the end of Dune: Part Two, Paul is ready to wage war on the entire galaxy, even threatening to blow up the spice fields that power the entire galaxy's interplanetary travel, showing how far his descent into power has taken him. As a boy who never wanted any power, even seeking reassurance from his father, Leto Atreides (Oscar Isaac), that he would be allowed to refuse the position of Duke, the man he became would sicken a young Paul.

Yet, the rising stakes of the Harkonnen invasion and pressure from the Fremen and his mother, Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson), force him to take the blue serum that allows him to see through time. It is this splintering of Paul's perception of time that leads him to his more aggressive state, as in the next scene, we see him challenge other Fremen in his speech, claiming his title of Duke of Arrakis. It hints at the idea that people like Paul are not truly powerful at their core since they hold no agency over the journey that takes them to the pinnacle they seek, and therefore, we shouldn't be worshiping them.

Paul Atreides Demonstrates How Religion Can Be Weaponized

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

As was Frank Herbert’s original intention, Paul is supposed to show how religion can be manipulated and turned towards extremism—the use of the word “jihad” is key to this view. Rather than it being a typical war with political motivations that most can see aren't there to benefit the masses, Dune has its characters view a destructive war from religious perspectives, giving them supposed moral superiority and a greater drive to accomplish their goals by any means necessary. This is similar to a crusade, yet Herbert chose "Jihad" as his book was far more based in Islamist religion; the word "crusade" would be the closest western equivalent.

Zendaya’s Chani Is the Real Hero of ‘Dune'