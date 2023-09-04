You have seen Paul Bettany on screen for years in supporting roles, always wishing he had more time in the spotlight. His piercing blue eyes and ability to portray charming rogues have made him a fan favorite, even when relegated to minor parts. At last, Bettany is getting opportunities to shine in lead roles, demonstrating the range and talent that should have made him a star long ago.

According to IMDb ratings, these are the 10 best Paul Bettany movies. From his villainous role as Dryden Vos to saving the world as Vision, this oft-overlooked actor is finally getting his due.

10 'The Da Vinci Code' (2006)

Image via Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group

IMDb Rating: 6.6/10

In the mystery thriller film The Da Vinci Code, Paul Bettany plays Silas, an albino monk who acts as a violent enforcer for a secret Catholic society trying to suppress the truth about Jesus Christ and Mary Magdalene. As Silas, Bettany is chillingly menacing. His pale features and red eyes make him appear almost inhuman, like a wrathful angel on a mission from God.

RELATED: 12 Best Thriller Mystery Movies That Will Force You to Think

Bettany’s performance is a standout in the film. Though Silas is a villain, Bettany gives him a sense of pathos beneath the fanaticism. You can see how Silas’s devotion and desire to serve have been twisted and manipulated by those who should know better. If you love a great villain, Silas should be at the top of your list.

9 'A Knight's Tale' (2001)

Image via Columbia Pictures

IMDb Rating: 6.9/10

A Knight's Taleis a fun historical adventure comedy starring Heath Ledger and Paul Bettany. Bettany plays Geoffrey Chaucer, a writer who follows William Thatcher on his quest to become a knight. Chaucer recognizes William's potential and agrees to forge documents declaring him of noble birth so he can enter a jousting tournament. Chaucer uses his gift for storytelling and poetry to promote William to the crowds, helping to build his reputation and fame.

Bettany delivers many amusing and charismatic speeches to introduce William before each of his matches. His charming and comedic performance provides much of the film's humor and entertainment. Chaucer's elaborate and exaggerated introductions demonstrate his clever wit and mastery of words.

8 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' (2018)

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

IMDb Rating: 6.9/10

In the sci-fi action film Solo: A Star Wars Story, Paul Bettany delivers a memorable performance as Dryden Vos, a ruthless crime lord in the Crimson Dawn syndicate. As Han Solo's sinister first boss, Bettany's Vos oozes menace and gravitas. When young Han fails to deliver a shipment of valuable coaxium for Vos, he finds himself in deep trouble.

RELATED: 'Star Wars': The 15 Best Performances in the Saga, Ranked

Bettany depicts Vos as a dangerous adversary who won't tolerate failure or betrayal. During a tense confrontation, Vos threatens to kill Han's friend Qi'ra to teach him a lesson. Bettany's commanding screen presence and velveteen delivery drive home why crossing this crime boss would be a fatal mistake. He elevates the crime lord into a worthy antagonist for Han Solo's first big adventure, demonstrating why Bettany remains one of his generation's most versatile and talented actors.

7 'The Young Victoria' (2009)

Image via Momentum Pictures

IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

This historical drama depicts the early life and reign of Queen Victoria of the United Kingdom. Emily Blunt delivers a fantastic performance as the young monarch, portraying Victoria as a strong-willed yet vulnerable woman coming of age and ascending to the throne.

RELATED: 10 Historical Dramas That Are True-to-Life

Victoria meets and falls in love with Prince Albert of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha, played by Paul Bettany. Bettany and Blunt have wonderful chemistry and bring heart to what could have been a stiff period piece. Their blossoming romance and partnership show Victoria's growth into a confident leader with Albert at her side. Under her 64-year reign, the British Empire expanded, and Britain became a world power.

6 'Uncle Frank' (2020)

IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

In this 2020 drama, Paul Bettany gives a moving performance as the title character, Uncle Frank, a literature professor in 1970s South Carolina. When Frank's teenage niece Beth shows up on his doorstep, wanting to escape her small-town life, Frank must confront his own past and the conservative prejudices of his Southern hometown.

Bettany is superb in this nuanced, complicated role. Uncle Frank is witty, charming, and fiercely intelligent, but also carries deep wounds from growing up gay in an unaccepting time and place. Frank's relationship with Beth, played by talented young actress Sophia Lillis, is poignant and bittersweet.

5 'Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World' (2003)

Image via 20th Century Fox

IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

Released in 2003, Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World is considered one of the best naval films ever made. Set during the Napoleonic Wars, the movie follows Captain Jack Aubrey (Russell Crowe) as he pursues a French privateer ship. Along with his friend Stephen Maturin (Paul Bettany), the ship's doctor and naturalist, Aubrey leads the crew of HMS Surprise on an exciting, high-seas adventure.

RELATED: 'The Pope's Exorcist' and 9 Other Great Russell Crowe Movies, Ranked by IMDb

Bettany delivers a memorable performance as the intellectual and insightful Dr. Maturin. His character acts as a perfect foil to the militaristic Aubrey, and the two share a close friendship and camaraderie that is central to the film. Maturin’s witty observations and sarcastic quips provide moments of levity amid the drama. At the same time, he shows deep caring for the sailors under his care.

4 'Captain America: Civil War' (2016)

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

One of Bettany’s most recognizable roles in recent years was as Vision in Captain America: Civil War, the blockbuster Marvel film released in 2016. In this film, Vision sides with Tony Stark/Iron Man in enforcing government oversight of the Avengers. However, he grapples with difficult questions about individual freedom versus security. Bettany brings a sense of humanity and inner conflict to the android character, allowing audiences to empathize with Vision's struggle to do the right thing.

His performance provides an intellectual and emotional center to the clash between Captain America and Iron Man. Although Vision does not have as much screen time as the title characters, Bettany makes the most of his scenes. He shows Vision beginning to develop his own moral code separate from his programming, foreshadowing the character's journey in later Marvel films.

3 'Iron Man' (2008)

IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

Iron Man is arguably one of the best superhero origin movies ever made and helped launch the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In this blockbuster hit, Paul Bettany voices J.A.R.V.I.S., Tony Stark's AI assistant. Even though audiences never see Bettany on screen, his performance provides witty banter and helps move the story along.

As Tony's right-hand AI, J.A.R.V.I.S. is there to help his creator at every turn. While the role of J.A.R.V.I.S. starts fairly small in Iron Man, he becomes more integral to the plot and a fan-favorite character throughout the Marvel films. Bettany's comedic timing and dry British wit perfectly suit the role and help bring J.A.R.V.I.S. to life.

2 'A Beautiful Mind' (2001)

IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

This film earned four Academy Awards, including Best Picture, and is considered one of the best films of the 21st century. It chronicles the life of John Nash, a Nobel Prize-winning mathematician with schizophrenia. You follow Nash as he navigates the challenges of mental illness while continuing to make remarkable contributions to game theory.

Russell Crowe delivers a stunning performance as John Nash, capturing his character's brilliance and fragility. Bettany plays a crucial role as Nash's roommate, Charles, whose role as his roommate is unwrapped in the course of the movie.

1 'Avengers: Infinity War' (2018)

IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

As one of the older Avengers, Vision is a key character in Avengers: Infinity War. Bettany reprised his role as the android Vision, who was on a quest to destroy the Mind Stone to prevent Thanos from using its power. However, his devotion to protecting humanity directly conflicted with his feelings for Wanda Maximoff, the Scarlet Witch.

Despite their powerful bond, Vision knew the greater good was at stake. He asked Wanda, his lover and teammate, to destroy the stone that gave him life to thwart Thanos' sinister plans. This heart-wrenching decision showcased Bettany and Olsen's superb on-screen chemistry and acting skills. Fans were deeply moved by Vision's noble sacrifice and his final moments with Wanda.

KEEP READING: The 20 Best Superhero Movie Performances of All Time, Ranked