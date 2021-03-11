'A Very British' Scandal will take on another tabloid scandal from the past with Bettany and Foy playing the Duke and Duchess of Argyll.

Amazon Studios is bringing us A Very British Scandal with stars Paul Bettany and Claire Foy. The casting announcement broke on Thursday morning via Amazon Studios. A Very British Scandal is going to focus on the very real and brutal legal battle between the Duke and Duchess of Argyll, which took place in the 1960s.

The follow-up to the 2018 series A Very English Scandal starring Hugh Grant and Ben Whishaw, Bettany and Foy’s series will focus on the divorce of the Duke and Duchess of Argyll. According to Amazon, the divorce proceedings between the Duke and Duchess is one of the "most notorious, extraordinary and brutal legal cases of the 20th Century."

“I’m delighted to be working with the remarkable Claire Foy to tell the fascinating and scandalous story of the Duke and Duchess of Argyll and their very complicated lives. I’m also extremely happy to get the chance to once again be working with the wonderful teams at the BBC and Amazon Studios," Bettany said in the release.

Foy also shared in a statement her thoughts about the shame and judgement that women often experience around their sexuality and how the show is going to tap into that with the Duchess: I’m so excited to work with Anne, Sarah and Paul on this extraordinary project, and to explore through this story, how often shame, judgement and controversy surrounds a woman's sexuality."

Bettany is hot off a successful run on Disney+'s WandaVision. His role as Vision in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is one that made Bettany even more of a household name and getting to see him shine in other genres is going to be an interesting departure for fans who know him as Tony Stark’s AI-turned-android.

Foy comes fresh from her role as Queen Elizabeth in the first two seasons of The Crown. Having won an Emmy for her role, she quickly became an actress that many fans of the series wanted to support, and slowly she’s been making a name for herself in the entertainment world separate from her royal counterpart.

Getting to see Bettany and Foy working together is going to be fun for fans of both actors. But more than that, learning about this case and the framing and weaponizing of the Duchess’s sexuality in it is, frankly, what these series do best and it’ll be interesting to see how the show tackles the case.

A Very British Scandal does not have a release date yet. We'll keep you posted as details emerge. In the meantime, you can stream A Very English Scandal Season 1 on Amazon Prime Video.

