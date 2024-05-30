The Big Picture Marvel fans rejoice! Paul Bettany and Hayley Atwell are set to join Josh Brolin at NYCC 2024.

Meet your favorite MCU stars for Photo Ops and Autographing at the Javits Center from October 17-20.

NYCC 2024 isn't just about film and TV stars - comic and literary legends will also be in attendance.

ReedPop just dropped some major news that’s sure to thrill Marvel fans everywhere. Paul Bettany and Hayley Atwell, adored for their roles as Vision and Peggy Carter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, are officially set to join fellow Marvel star Josh Brolin at New York Comic Con (NYCC) 2024. This year's NYCC returns to the Javits Center in New York City from October 17-20, 2024.

Bettany, known for his standout performances in WandaVision, Avengers: Infinity War, and Solo: A Star Wars Story, will be meeting fans on Saturday, October 19, and Sunday, October 20. Atwell, who captivated audiences as Peggy Carter, will join the excitement on Thursday, October 17, and Friday, October 18, alongside Brolin. The iconic MCU stars will be available for Photo Ops and Autographing, offering fans a rare opportunity to interact with their favorite stars.

The exciting announcement follows NYCC's initial guest lineup reveal earlier this month, which included an impressive roster of stars such as Matt Smith (Doctor Who, The Crown, House of the Dragon), Marisa Tomei (Spider-Man: No Way Home, My Cousin Vinny), and Glynn Carney (House of the Dragon, Dunkirk). Also joining are Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes from Clerks, along with cast members from Starship Troopers, Shameless, and Futurama.

Who Else Will Be at NYCC?

NYCC 2024 is not just about film and TV stars. The event will also feature appearances by comic and literary legends including Tegan Quin and Sara Quin, Amanda Conner, James Tynion IV, Tomi Adeyemi, Jeff Lemire, Grady Hendrix, Jimmy Palmiotti, R.A. Salvatore, Scott Snyder, Olivie Blake, Art Adams, and Chip Zdarsky. It's a haven for fans of all forms of pop culture.

For those who can’t make it to NYCC in person, ReedPop has you covered. Fans can participate in send-in autograph opportunities through ReedPop’s exclusive autograph partner, SWAU. This ensures that even if you’re miles away, you can still snag a piece of the action.

Tickets for New York Comic Con 2024 will go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, June 26. However, there are presale opportunities for Popverse Superfans on Wednesday, June 5, and for fans who rolled over their Fan Verification profiles on Sunday, June 9. To become a Popverse Superfan and get early access to tickets, fans can sign up at thepopverse.com. Whether you’re a die-hard Marvel fan, a comic book enthusiast, or just looking for an epic weekend, NYCC has something for everyone. Don't miss out on this incredible experience – mark your calendars and get ready for a pop culture extravaganza.