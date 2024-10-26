Unlike his fan-favorite Marvel Cinematic Universe character, Paul Bettany wasn't born yesterday, which is why he was recently very cautious about sharing new details about his return as Vision in the upcoming Disney+ Vision spin-off.. The new series is expected to continue Vision's story where it left off in WandaVision. Despite Vision being alive only through Wanda's (Elizabeth Olsen) magic in the flagship Disney+ show, the series did see Vision transfer his memories and consciousness into the once-evil White Vision, who will more than likely become the main character we follow in the spin-off.

While promoting the premiere of his new movie Here, Paul Bettany spoke with The Hollywood Reporter and gave a little bit of insight on how the spin-off is coming along, including when the series is set to start filming. According to Bettany, the untitled Vision series begins filming next year in 2025, thus priming it perfectly to still release in its planned time-frame of 2026. Bettany also said that "we’re cooking up something that I’m really excited about," though he neglected to say much more because, in his own words, “snitches end up in ditches.”

Plot details on the Vision spin-off are somewhat slim, but we do know that Vision will not be the only fan-favorite MCU character that will be returning for the show. Announced earlier this year, James Spader will be reprising his role as the villainous "murder bot" Ultron, who may have potentially survived the events of Avengers: Age of Ultron. The main villain of the second Avengers film was created by Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) and Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), only to turn against his human creators and try to wipe out all organic life on Earth. In turn, Ultron attempts to create Vision as the ultimate catalyst for his destruction, only for the Avengers to intervene and turn Vision into an ally.

Paul Bettany Has Tremendous Praise for 'Agatha All Along'

The Vision spin-off will be the third chapter in a loose trilogy of MCU Disney+ shows. The first entry is, of course, WandaVision and the second is the acclaimed Agatha All Along, which follows WandaVision villain Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) as she walks the Witch's Road of redemption. At the premiere for Here, Paul Bettany revealed that he is a huge fan of Kathryn Hahn's new show and sang the praises of showrunner Jac Shaeffer:

"I love it. I love it, and I’m so proud of Jac Schaeffer, and I am going to watch again because there’s so much for me to learn moving forward into my contribution."

Agatha All Along is now available to stream on Disney+, with the final two episodes set to debut next week.

