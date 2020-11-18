Although it won't be debuting on Disney+ until 2021, WandaVision will officially be our next trip into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a Golden Age sitcom homage that will have implications for Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness and beyond, so we know the question on the minds of casual fans and diehards alike: "Okay, but what does that mean for Vision's junk?" Thank goodness, the good folks at Comedy Central's Stir Crazy asked Paul Bettany—who stars alongside Elizabeth Olsen—the hard questions, and I, the person with the "Vision MCU nards update" Google alert, am here to relay that information to you.

On the subject of whether WandaVision would feature any nudity, Bettany simply offered up this: "No, there is no nudity, so to speak."

Because follow-up questions are important, Bettany was also asked whether Vision—who we must stress to the unaware is a robot brought to life by a mythical stone and lightning—ever fucks. "Whether he does or doesn't," Bettany said, "Vision can change his density, so there's that." And finally, when pressed for details on the exact color of Vision's MCUnit, the actor simply said: "He's purple."

All vital info, something to think about, much to ponder on. For what it's worth, we completely missed the opportunity for peen talk when we recently talked to Bettany, but he did tease a few more details on WandaVision:

“I think it's going to make you think about the MCU in a whole brand new way but I do think that it's absolutely a part of that universe. As each episode unfolds, the audience will be able to peel back layer upon layer until this rather beautiful puzzle box written by Jac Schaeffer and directed by Matt Shakman and shot by [cinematographer] Jess Hall will be revealed to everybody and it will make sense. All of the bonkers stuff will be about something...It's '50s, '60s, '70s, '80s, '90s, and all of it. We end up in the MCU, in the real world.”

Check out the (genuinely hilarious) full CC video below. WandaVision debuts on Disney+ on January 15, 2021. For more on the series, here is the full trailer.

Here's the official synopsis for WandaVision:

"Starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, “WandaVision” marks the first series from Marvel Studios streaming exclusively on Disney+. The series is a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff and Vision—two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems."

Share Share Tweet Email

Netflix's 'Pieces of a Woman' Trailer Sees Vanessa Kirby Working Through a Painful Loss The Netflix trailer for 'Pieces of a Woman' teases stars Vanessa Kirby and Shia LaBeouf as a couple navigating the loss of their baby.